Kangana Ranaut used to suck her thumb, Rangoli shares childhood pic as proof

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has revealed that the actor used to suck her fingers till the age of 13.

bollywood Updated: Oct 03, 2019 15:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kangana Ranaut, as a child, is seen sucking on her fingers.
Kangana Ranaut, as a child, is seen sucking on her fingers.(Twitter)
         

Actor Kangana Ranaut used to suck her thumb as a child, her sister Rangoli Chandel has revealed on Twitter, sharing a picture where the Judgementall Hai Kya star is seen sucking on her fingers as her entire family seems to be engaged in some ritual.

Rangoli has tweeted, “Enough of serious talk on twitter will tell you lil secret about Kangana, Kangana used to suck her thumb when she was tiny, she grew up but won’t leave this habit, father realised it’s affecting the growth of her left thumb, he took her to the doctor together they taped..it applied mirchi or neem on it but nothing worked, exasperated father passed an order in home whosoever sees her sucking her thumb can smack her and pull it out of her mouth, she would find places to hide but all the children ganged up on her.” 

 

She also shared a childhood picture where Kangana can be seen sucking on her fingers. Rangoli wrote alongside the tweet, “One day she went crying to papa and said papa they are still hitting me even though I am sucking my fingers now, father laughed hard and cancelled that rule, found a picture of her in action at Bablu chachu wedding .”

Here are a few more pics from the wedding Rangoli mentioned:

 

She further tweeted, “She never played wid anyone,we never heard her voice either,there was a lemon tree in our courtyard she cud b found under its shade sucking her fingers & dozing off one fine day when she was 13 we all noticed she doesn’t do it anymore,when & how she left no one knows,strange.”

 

Rangoli was on a spree - when a user shared that her sister sucked her thumb till she was 20, Rangoli tweeted, “honestly I too imagined Kangana sucking her fingers in her wedding Mandap but to my disappointment she left early.”

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 14:19 IST

