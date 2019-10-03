Saand Ki Aankh song Womaniya: Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar celebrate government’s vasectomy drive. Watch

bollywood

Actors Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar have shared a second song from their upcoming film, Saand Ki Aankh. Titled Womaniya, the song is a colourful dance number that shows the two leads celebrating the government’s vasectomy drive.

The song begins with a clip from the film. In it, Bhumi is seen playing with marbles while Taapsee smokes a hookah. “In mardon ko ek hi toh kaam aave hai, sarkar uspe bhi paband laga degi ye karege ke (These men know just one thing. What will they do if the government put restrictions on this as well)?,” Bhumi asks Taapsee who replies, “Main toh yu kahu jiji, saari umar chalni chaiye nasbandi. Kam se kam saans toh apni marji se le rahe hain (I’d say the vasectomy should last their entire lives. At least we could live on our own terms).”

The scene then transitions into a song and dance number. It begins with the opening verse of the Hanuman Chalisa and sings praises of the women that run the world. Womaniya, a word coined in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur song O Womaniya, was also supposed to be the title of the film. However, Anurag, who has also produced Saand Ki Aankh, lost the right to the title and had to rename the film.

Earlier, the song Udta Teetar was released late last month. It shows the remarkable journey of the sharpshooter grannies and their daughters in honing their shooting skills for a tournament.

The trailer of the film also released last month, which took the audience into the world of the two women who have to battle with a male-dominated society in order to encourage their daughters towards a bright future and win against all odds. It depicts the heroic story of Shooter Dadis -- Chandro and Prakashi Tomar.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film also stars Prakash Jha, Viineet Kumar, and Shaad Randhaw, is produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar and is scheduled to hit theatres this Diwali.

