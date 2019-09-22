Saand Ki Aankh: Taapsee Pannu plays with a buffalo, Bhumi Pednekar with her fake baby bump. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 13:24 IST

Actors Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu are gearing up for the trailer release of their upcoming film, Saand Ki Aankh on Monday. The two have been sharing candid throwback pics from the making of the film on social media but have upped the humour quotient with their recent hilarious posts.

Taapsee has now shared a few pics from her playtime with a buffalo on the sets. Dressed in a shirt-ghagra with a dupatta covering her head, Taapsee can be seen trying to bond with the bovine animal who is calmly sitting under a tree. But she soon runs for her life as the animal stands on its feet to return the favour. Describing the situation, Taapsee wrote, “When YOU are in a playful mood but the same does not apply to the one you wanna play with! #RunForLife #SaandKiAankh.”

She also reposted a video of her co-star Bhumi Pednekar who can be seen tapping her fake baby bump as if playing a drum. Bhumi had also shared a picture of herself showing off her hands spoiled with cowdung. She had captioned it, “She doesn’t have nail polish but cow dung on her nails.”

Bhumi and Taapsee will be seen playing the oldest sharp shooters in the world, Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar. The makers have shared a promo featuring the real shooters talking about their real life success story.

Also read: Daughter’s Day: Kajol, Ajay Devgn share childhood pics of Nysa, say ‘daughters should be celebrated everyday’

Taapsee, who essays the role of Prakashi, told IANS in an interview, “To play the role of a woman, who against all odds, picked up the gun and shot her way to glory and success at that age, has been so inspiring. While shooting for the film, I lived with them in their house. I saw how both of them encourage the game of sharp shooting. Despite coming from a rural place, these two women have shown me that Indian women are no less than anyone else in the world when it comes to sports, strong will and fighting for their dream.”

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani and co-produced by Anurag Kashyap, Saand Ki Aankh also stars filmmaker-actor Prakash Jha in a pivotal role. It is set to release around Diwali on October 25.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 13:24 IST