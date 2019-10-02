Rangoli Chandel on horrifying acid attack on her, says sister Kangana Ranaut was ‘almost beaten to death’

bollywood

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel, an acid attack survivor, has detailed the horrifying acid attack on her and how she is still dealing with its aftermath. She also revealed that around the same time Kangana was physically assaulted and ‘almost beaten to death’.

She had shared a photo from her school and college days. Reminiscing about those days, Rangoli went on to say that the acid attack happened soon after when the photo was clicked.

“Shortly after this image was clicked, the guy whose proposal I refused threw one litre acid on my face, I had to go through 54 surgeries strangely and simultaneously my little sister was physically assaulted and almost beaten to death for what ?” she wrote, adding, “Cause our parents gave birth to beautiful, intelligent and confident daughters, world is not kind to girl child ,time to fight all kind of social evil ... so it’s safer for our children.”

Talking about the pain she had to endure and the long recovery, Rangoli said, “Lot of people feeling sorry about the fact that I lost my beauty, honestly when your organs melt before your eyes beauty is the last thing you care about, even after 54 surgeries over a span of 5 years doctors couldn’t reconstruct my ear. I had lost one eye had a retina transplant, doctors took skin patches from all over my body and grafted my one breast which was severely damaged, during breast feeding Prithu I felt many complications.”

She wrote that she still deals with complications. “Even now I can’t stretch my neck sometime itching in grafted skin is so bad that I wish I was dead... shockingly acid victims numbers are very high in India, the culprit was out on bail within few weeks, it was too painful to see him roam around freely. I stopped following the case, why not death sentence for these people? Beauty was the last thing I cared about I was university topper but best years of my youth went in operation theatres, even though I had 90 percent burn still no reservation for acid survivors. These are some of the questions we need to ask ourselves and our system.”

Rangoli said it was sister Kangana, her parents and her husband who helped her want to live again. “I don’t know wat to say honestly I had given up on my life, my now husband bt back den jst a normal friend washd my wounds &waited outside operation theatres fr years vry supportive sister & parents collectively breathed life in to me.. can’t take credit fr wat my life is today. I don’t know initially I wanted to know everything but my sister helped me disassociate from all this, it was harming my recovery process and now my husband and my son are my priority not going after a culprit.”

