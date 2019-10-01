Kangana Ranaut: ‘Parents should be okay with children having sexual partners and having responsible sex’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:31 IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut spoke openly about sex and how parents should be okay with children having responsible sex during the India Today Mind Rocks event in Delhi.

Talking about her parents who were shocked to know that she was sexually active, Kangana said, “I think parents should be okay with children having sexual partners and children should be having responsible sex. They should definitely use protection and monogamy is very important. Changing partners is not nice, it will just mess with your system. To keep it simple, I think when a child hits adolescence, should know automatically. Like my parents were shocked when they got to know that I am sexually active. So what do they expect? My mother got married when she was 19 and father was 21. So I don’t know what they expect but I want to say to parents they should be okay and they should encourage children to have safe sex.”

Kangana Ranaut seen at Bandra in Mumbai. ( IANS )

Talking about sex and its importance, Kangana said at the event, “Sex is an important aspect of everyone’s life. When you want sex, just have it. Don’t be obsessed. I think our whole system has become haywire. There was a time when as a kid itself you were told that this is your husband and your emotions were directed to that person. Obviously sex they would do only when it’s the right age but at least your emotions were directed to that person. However, in today’s gen, most of us only get married after 30, so when the main age wherein your hormones are over your head, jumping out of your body, is in your teenage or 20s’. All that time is very difficult but during that time the girl and boy are not willing to marry.”

She also said sex has almost become a psychological illness and said, “When we see brahmacharis, they use a lot of advance techniques in their body itself to use their sexual energy transform into some other energy. But you, without those techniques, try to suppress those emotions, and it ends up becoming very volatile in your head. So little things like you want to be western but don’t want to give up on spirituality, Indianness, so the idea of sex has become a cocktail, more like a psychological illness.”

Kangana Ranaut during the measurements of her prosthetics for her upcoming film Thalaivi on Friday. ( ANI )

Kangana was last seen in Judgementall Hai Kya which was hailed by the critics but failed to work wonders at the box office. She is currently working on the J Jayalalithaa biopic and shared pictures from her prosthetics session on social media. She has already wrapped up the shooting of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga and also already reserved Diwali 2020 for her action film, Dhaakad.

