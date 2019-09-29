Kangana Ranaut reveals her first kiss, first love: ‘It wasn’t magical at all, it was messy’

bollywood

Actor Kangana Ranaut has revealed that her first kiss was “not magical at all” as it turned out to be messy. Speaking at the India Today Conclave, the actor talked about her first boyfriend.

“I had my first relationship at 17-18. I was in Chandigarh. My friend was on a date, and I ended up with her date’s friend. He was a cute Punjabi guy. He was 28 and I was 16-17. He looked at me and he was like, ‘you’re a kid’. He figured that I was too new in the game. I was heartbroken. I personally feel that I’m an obsessive lover. I used to message him saying, give me a chance, I’ll grow up,” she said

Talking about her first kiss, Kangana laughed as she said, “I could not kiss him, so I practised kissing on my palm. My first kiss wasn’t magical at all, it was messy. Mera muh freeze ho gaya tha (My mouth froze), I couldn’t move. Ladke ne bola muh hilao toh zara! (The boy said, move your mouth a bit!).”

She also revealed that her first crush was her teacher. “Pehla pyaar was with my teacher. When you are young, your heart still beats for your teacher. By 15 or 16, guys don’t even have moustaches, so there’s just a teacher in front of you to fall in love with. I was in the 9th standard, I had a crush on my teacher. At that time, the song, Chand Chhupa Badal Mein had released. So, I used that dupatta and hallucinated about him,” Kangana said.

Last seen in Prakash Kovelamudi’s Judgementall Hai Kya, in which she featured opposite Rajkummar Rao. After completing Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga, she is currently working on a biopic on late actor and politician Jayalalithaa.

