This is how Kangana Ranaut will change into Jayalalithaa for Thalaivi, fans ask, ‘Can you breathe?’

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 12:02 IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut is now gearing up for her next, the Jayalalithaa biopic. She will be playing the late politician in the film that goes with a working title, Thalaivi and has flown to Los Angeles for the prosthetics.

The makers have roped in renowned Hollywood artist, Jason Collins, who has worked on films like Blade Runner and Captain Marvel, for creating Kangana’s look in the biopic.

Sharing the pictures of the actor sitting calmly during the procedure, her team wrote, “Kangana Ranaut going through prosthetic measurements at Jason Collins’s Studio in Los Angeles for #Thalaivi. Jason has previously worked for Captain Marvel creating prosthesis for Brie Larson. Needless to say, Jayalalithaa’s Biopic will definitely be something mind blowing.”

Kangana can be seen bathed in a green paste and then with a purple paste required to create the desired prosthetic face. Her fans were surprised to see her prep for the film. A fan wrote, “OMG...so much to go through !!!” Another asked, “Can you breathe ?”

The Jayalalithaa biopic was announced on Kangana’s birthday in March this year. The actor had said in a statement, “Jayalalithaaji is one of the biggest female success stories of this century. She was a superstar and went on to become an iconic politician, it’s a great concept for a mainstream film. I am honoured to be a part of this mega project.”

While interacting with the media on her 32nd birthday, she had said, “I was working on my own biopic, but her (Jayalalithaa) story is very similar to my story. In fact, it is a bigger success story than mine. When I heard the narration of this film, I found many similarities between both the stories. So when I had the option to do a film based on her story or my story, I decided on the former.”

The film is being produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and directed by AL Vijay. While it will be titled Thalaivi in Tamil, the Hindi name for the film is said to be Jaya. It is written by Baahubali and The Dirty Picture writers K.V. Vijayendra Prasad and Rajat Arora, respectively.

Jayalalithaa served as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for over 14 years and was an actor before entering politics. The AIADMK leader left countless supporters bereaved when she died in 2016 at the age of 68.

(With ANI inputs)

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 11:59 IST