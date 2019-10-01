Kalki Koechlin shares first pregnancy pic, says won’t rush into wedding due to ‘societal pressure’

bollywood

Kalki Koechlin is relieved that she can let her baby bump ‘hang free’ after months of ‘covering it up’. The actor announced that she is expecting her first child with partner Guy Hershberg, a classical pianist from Jerusalem, Israel in an interview with HT Brunch.

On Monday, the 5-month pregnant Kalki shared a photo with the caption, “Relieved I can let that bump hang free after months of stuffing it into costumes which fit me at the beginning of shoot schedules in July but were not so easy to zip up by mid September! And kudos to my style saviours @who_wore_what_when for coming up with innovative ways to cover it up!”

Talking about what made her choose pregnancy after years of rejecting the pressure of an expected motherhood, Kalki said in a new interview to Mumbai Mirror that it was seeing her little brother grow up and a “more settled feeling of creating a home” that made her choose this.

Talking about her partner Guy, the actor said, “It’s a process of gradual trust. Ironically, the distance helped us communicate a lot more since we don’t have the luxury of seeing each other every day. He has spent his life teaching children piano so, he’s going to be the disciplinarian -- the more experienced parent I feel.”

When asked if there’s a wedding with Guy Hershberg, Kalki replied, “We have considered it for the purpose of parental rights and nationality issue. But I don’t want to rush it because of societal pressures. We will see when the time feels right. It will be a registration and a quiet family gathering.”

Earlier, talking to Brunch, Kalki said that she wants to be an engaged parent. “My concern is to connect with my child, not to have a particular rule, or expectation.” She also said she has a name in mind. “I’ve chosen a name that works for either gender and that is representative of a gay person, because I want my child to have that freedom of movement under the many umbrellas of gender that we have,” she said.

