Kalki Koechlin confirms relationship with Guy Hershberg, check out their Instagram pics

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 09:40 IST

Actor Kalki Koechlin has officially announced her relationship with an Instagram post. She shared a picture with boyfriend Guy Hershberg and called him her favourite ‘caveman’.

While Kalki has been posting pictures with her boyfriend, the latest one shows the couple posing together at a beach. Sharing the picture Kalki wrote, “It’s always a Sunday when I’m with my favourite caveman.” Reacting to the post, Hersberg wrote, “@kalkikanmani you just put such a big silly smile on my face my cutie.”

Several of Kalki’s friends, including Tilottama Shome, Richa Chaddha, Bhumila Chawla, Shobhita Dhulipala, among others, showered the post with love and heart emojis.

Earlier, Kalki was married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for four years before they got divorced. The filmmaker tied the knot with her in 2011, but the couple announced their separation in 2013 and later got divorced in 2015.

“Whenever I have been sure about something, it has been out there. I have always said what I wanted to say. Even when I was breaking up [with Kalki], I was open about it. But speculation destroys a lot of things,” Anurag had earlier said.

Kalki had recently said, “Once I got married, I was only invited to the things that Anurag was invited to. People would say, ‘Call Anurag’s wife’. They wouldn’t say, ‘call Kalki’ or ‘call Kalki’s husband’...I found myself alone (after the divorce) after a very long time. I had to fill up that empty space somehow. I didn’t want to fill it up by going crazy and getting drunk, or by surrounding myself with the people. I chose the introverted version of filling up myself by spending more time at home, with the family... I’m happy I went through that journey.”

Recently seen in the second season of Netflix popular series, Sacred Games, Kalki also made her Tamil debut with Nerkonda Paarvai this year. She will soon be seen in the series, Bhram.

In Sacred Games, Kalki plays the right hand of the main villain – Guruji (Pankaj Tripathi). Talking about her role, she had earlier told Hindustan Times: “When I auditioned for this character, I was given the reference of Maa Anand Sheela. However, that was only because I was given one scene. I didn’t have the entire graph for the story. I don’t think she is Maa Anand Sheela in the final show. I think there are a lot of differences. Of course, the fact that there is an ashram... But yeah, it’s a little different.”.

