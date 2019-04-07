Anurag Kashyap’s ex-wife Kalki Koechlin poses with his daughter Aaliyah. See pics

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap attended designer Sabyasachi’s 20th anniversary bash with ex-wife Kalki Koechlin and daughter Aaliyah. Pictures of the trio have been shared online.

Anurag can be seen wearing jeans a jacket, while Kalki and Aaliyah are wearing dresses. Kalki also shared a Boomerang from the party, in which she is posing with Aaliyah, on her Instagram stories. She captioned the image, “Ain’t we cute?”

Aaliyah is Anurag’s daughter from his first marriage, to film editor Aarti Bajaj, to whom he was married to from 2003 to 2009. The filmmaker tied the knot with Kalki in 2011, but the couple got divorced in 2015, after announcing their separation in 2013.

Anurag has directed Kalki in films such as Dev D and That Girl in Yellow Boots. The ex-couple appeared together in a recent web interview series, and discussed their relationship. They were also spotted together at the premiere of Anurag’s recent film, Manmarziyaan.

Speaking at an event, Kalki said the “biggest problem” with marriage, especially for a woman, is the idea of “ownership”. She continued, “Once I got married, I was only invited to the things that Anurag was invited to. People would say, ‘Call Anurag’s wife’. They wouldn’t say, ‘call Kalki’ or ‘call Kalki’s husband.’”.

After the divorce, Kalki said, “I found myself alone after a very long time. I had to fill up that empty space somehow. I didn’t want to fill it up by going crazy and getting drunk, or by surrounding myself with the people. I chose the introverted version of filling up myself by spending more time at home, with the family... I’m happy I went through that journey.”

Anurag recently announced his new production, Saand Ki Aankh, starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar. The filmmaker will return as co-director on the second season of Netflix’s Sacred Games, due out this year. Kalki recently appeared in Gully Boy and the Amazon Prime Video series Made in Heaven.

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 14:57 IST