Divyanka Tripathi stars as chef in new show, says ‘I haven’t cooked anything for my husband in last 3 years’

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 17:05 IST

Actor Divyanka Tripathi may have shot to fame as a typical Hindi serial bahu from the television show Dulhan but begs to differ in real life. Returning with her debut web series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala in which she plays a chef, Divyanka claims she doesn’t know cooking at all and has never cooked anything for her husband.

The actor spoke to Hindustan Times about the show, her co-star Rajeev Khandelwal and the dance reality show Nach Baliye, being the winner of the last season. Excerpts from the interview:

How does it feel to turn a chef from playing a doctor in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein?

It was a wonderful journey. I learnt new things. When I was playing a dentist on the show, I actually learnt a few things about being a dentist, how to hold the instruments, how a cavity looks like and how to treat it. I learnt these few basics. But when you have to turn a full-time chef, you have to actually cook. It was far more difficult. I took some classes for cutting, chopping and tossing the vegetables. I had to handle a lot of knives and pans on screen.

I also worked on my look because I had to look different from anything I had done before. I changed my hairstyle and my body type.

Are you fond of cooking in real life?

No, I am not fond of cooking. I am more fond of acting and doing outdoor activities. At home, I prefer to do dishes and clean but cooking is not my forte. But this new show has taught me a lot and now I am feeling motivated to cook. This is very unusual that in the last three years, I didn’t cook anything for my husband. After working on this show, I have actually prepared 4-5 food items for him. That’s quite an improvement.

How was it to work with Rajeev Khandelwal?

It was amazing. He is a very good actor and a through professional. When good acting comes with professionalism, it’s a delight on sets.

You won Nach Baliye with husband Vivek Dahiya. Do you believe drama is preferred more than content?

I can’t say that but it’s something that should be left for the audience to decide because I am not really a reality show viewer. I don’t even know how these reality shows look on screen. I have worked in it but I neither watched my own appearances on Nach Baliye nor I have seen all episodes of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein or Dulhan. But this time I want to watch Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. I am no one to judge here as I don’t know what kind of content actually works on television. I do my work and move ahead.

What do you think about the concept of bringing ex-couples on Nach Baliye?

It’s a wonderful concept, so much masala. I had watched the second episode and I was glued to the television, we couldn’t change the channel. It’s different from what has been happening since last seasons. There is always a silent wish that though these are exes, they should come together again. I was feeling that for most of the exes.

A web series you loved watching?

I loved Game of Thrones, Designated Survivor and Sherlock.

