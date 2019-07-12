Those five days were hell, says Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya about her husband Vivek’s hospitalisation

When Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was planning to celebrate her third wedding anniversary, she never imagined that it would be in a hospital. Her husband-actor Vivek Dahiya was rushed to the hospital for intestinal infection recently, which was later diagnosed as liver abscess.

Divyanka says, “Vivek has been discharged but he is still recovering at home. The doctors have asked him to take it easy for the next three to four weeks. He must have had contaminated food which led to the infection. After we returned from Macau, China at the end of last month, he got fever but the anti-biotics didn’t help. We had no idea that it was so serious.”

Vivek Dahiya during his hospitalization

Being in the hospital and making all the decisions for his health care was tough on Divyanka, who admits that “it was a scary time”. She shares, “Those five days were hell for me and our families. I burst out crying as it was devastating to see him so unwell. We take all decisions mutually, and here, I had to decide everything from the hospital to the doctor to the care given to him. I wanted to ask him for his opinion but I had to take the tough decisions. I got really scared for him. He is so positive and made us smile after he felt better. We take our health for granted, eat out but we can never say what affects our bodies. At times like these, we realise that money and fame don’t matter. Love and people around you do. Moreover, we also realised who really cares about us. Many people we thought were our friends didn’t even reach out to us. We got a reality check.”

Amidst this, she also had to deal with rumours that Vivek was unwell due to steroid use. “The rumours were hurtful. Vivek doesn’t have a steroid body and has been working out for years now. He has a lean physique, not a pumped up body. I felt bad about such rubbish and reacted strongly on social media,” she laments.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 16:19 IST