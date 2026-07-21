New Delhi, The official pilot edition of the FIDE-approved Total Chess World Championship Tour will be held in Budapest, Hungary, from November 10 to 21. Pilot edition of Total Chess World Championship Tour to be held in Budapest

The event, conceptualised by Norway Chess and approved by the international chess federation , will feature competition across three formats Fast Classic, Rapid, and Blitz with the combined results determining the overall champion.

The Budapest event will serve as the pilot for the championship format that is scheduled to be rolled out globally in 2027. The inaugural season, beginning in March 2027, is expected to include multiple tournaments across different host cities before culminating in the crowning of the FIDE World Combined Champion.

Unlike traditional events that are played in a single time control, the Total Chess World Championship Tour will combine results from Fast Classic, Rapid and Blitz events. Players' cumulative performances across the three formats will determine the final standings.

FIDE has also announced that the Total Chess World Championship Tour will form part of the qualification pathway for the Candidates Tournament, which determines the challenger for the World Championship in the classical format.

Under the qualification system for the 2026-27 Total Chess World Championship Tour, the top two players in the final Tour standings will qualify directly for the Candidates Tournament in 2028.

"From November 10-21, 2026, the world's elite men and women including world No.1 Magnus Carlsen will battle at Budapest's iconic Anantara New York Palace Hotel across Blitz, Rapid and Fast Classic to determine chess' most complete player," said a Total Chess World Championship Tour release.

Kjell Madland, CEO, Norway Chess and Total Chess, said bringing all three formats of chess in one tournament will created a more complete sporting test and make elite chess more exciting.

"Total Chess World Championship Tour is built on a simple belief that the world's best chess player should be able to excel across every format of the game. By bringing together Fast Classic, Rapid and Blitz under one championship, we're creating a more complete sporting test while making elite chess more exciting and accessible for fans around the world.

"Budapest is the perfect city to launch this journey. As the official pilot of the Tour, this event will set the benchmark for the global championship that begins in March 2027. Chess heritage runs deep here, making it the ideal place to write the next chapter before the Tour travels to cities around the world," he added.

FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich said Total Chess had the ability to bring in more audience and increase the commercial value of the sport.

"As chess continues to evolve, FIDE's role is to embrace innovation that strengthens our sport while respecting its rich tradition. The Total Chess World Champion Tour is a natural evolution of the elite competitions we already have and celebrates the complete player by combining excellence in Fast Classic, Rapid and Blitz formats.

"We are convinced that the tour will attract new audiences, commercial partners and greater media interest, helping us expand chess globally. FIDE is proud to be working closely with Norway Chess. We look forward to seeing this new chapter begin in one of Europe's great chess capitals," added Dvorkovich.

The Tour has already attracted the backing of Norwegian football superstar Erling Haaland alongside a group of high-profile investors that includes Olympic cross-country skiing champion Johannes Hosflot Klaebo.

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