Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala teaser: Divyanka Tripathi, Rajeev Khandelwal rustle up a sweet and spicy treat

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 17:31 IST

Actors Rajeev Khandelwal and Divyanka Tripathi are coming together for the first time in a web series, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. The teaser of the show is out, which has Rajeev and Divyanka as chefs who fall in love only to split on a sour note.

While the show’s teaser looks interesting with the fresh pairing, the glimpses of them cooking up exotic delicacies seems to promise an added culinary experience. Rajeev and Divyanka play Vikram and Nitya, respectively who fall in love while working together in a kitchen.

Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala revolves around the pair’s relationship and conflicts set in the world of gourmet cooking. Written by Jaya Misra, the show will also have Priyanshu Chatterjee and Barkha Bisht in guest roles. It has been made under Ekta Kapoor’s banner and will release on her online channel, Alt Balaji in December. It has reportedly been shot in Vadodara.

Rajeev was last seen on the small screen in TV show, Reporters. He then starred in a 2016 film, Fever.

Divyanka plays the female lead in popular TV show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. It stars Raman Patel as the male lead and continues to run after several leaps. She and her actor husband Vivek Dahiya had won the eighth season of dance reality show Nach Baliye. The couple recently delivered a special dance performance during the grand premiere of Nach Baliye 9.

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 17:31 IST