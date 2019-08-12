BOSS Baap of Special Services review: Karan Singh Grover’s web show has its merits but the sex will make you cringe

tv

BOSS - Baap of Special Services

Cast: Karan Singh Grover, Sagarika Ghatge, Gaurav Gera

Rating: 2



Skip Karan Singh Grover’s mandatory sex scenes in every single episode of BOSS: Baap of Special Services and the web series -- heavily inspired by Crime Patrol as it is -- is still watchable. The unlikely pair of righteous cop Sagarika Ghatge and conman Karan go about solving a crime in every new episode. With limited thrill involved, Karan’s MO of getting vital information by sleeping with almost every female character in sight makes you cringe.

If you can fight off the urge to switch it off every time he starts taking his clothes off, you would want to stay with BOSS till the entirety of its 10-episode run. What keeps you hooked? The mystery involved with his character and the back story. However, it is at the very end when the show pays dividend.

Karan takes the centre-stage in a special task force deployed in Shimla to control crime. From never reaching the crime scene on time to sleeping with everyone in sight, Karan’s Inspector Sudheer Kohli is everything a cop shouldn’t be. His behaviour doesn’t win him any brownie points with his team lead – Sagarika’s ACP Saakshi Ranjan -- but his success rate and the ability to get inside the criminal’s mind keep him in the team.

So, what keeps a character like Sudheer Kohli going? The fact that he is not a cop but a conman who joined the force under an assumed identity to search for his kidnapped daughter. While the show fails as a procedural, the story of Sudheer and his compulsions keep BOSS moving as a show.

Sagarika Ghatge and Karan Singh Grover play cops in their debut web series, BOSS.

The first episode begins with a clumsy bank robbery with one of the most inept masterminds we have seen recently, and Karan swiftly puts a stop to it with his kicks and punches. Fortunately, for the viewer, it gets better from there.

As the show progresses and Karan and Sagarika are shown solving one murder case after another, you are overcome with a desire to binge watch Crime Patrol instead. The show has almost a superhuman faith in Karan’s sex appeal and too little in theright treatment of the subject.

Karan Singh Grover and Sagarika Ghatge in a still from BOSS.

The treatment of the subject turns out to be a mess as its neither humorous enough to make you laugh nor romantic enough to connect with you. The thrill -- something that is de rigueur for a crime show -- is absolutely missing.

Karan perfectly syncs into the character of a depraved cop-conman and has no hesitation in getting cosy with a new hottie in each episode. Sagarika is fine as a no-nonsense cop, but her character pales in comparison. In fact, Karan’s character emerges to be so strong that it appears to be the only hero on the scene – in fact a superhero. The fantastic climax is impressive but only if the viewer manages to brave the mediocre drama till the end. Had the makers not tried to make it humourous, it could be a different ball game, a better one maybe.

