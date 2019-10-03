e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

Bigg Boss 13: Twitter calls Shefali Bagga ‘villain of the season’ after her personal attack on Aarti Singh, Rashami Deasai

Shefali Bagga dredged up Aarti Singh’s divorce and made disparaging comments about Rashami Desai weight during a Bigg Boss 13 task. Twitter was quick to call her out.

tv Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shefali Bagga got personal during a task and Twitter is all out against her.
Shefali Bagga got personal during a task and Twitter is all out against her.
         

Bigg Boss 13 contestant and journalist Shefali Bagga became the target of Twitter users after her personal attack on co-contestants and actors Aarti Singh and Rashami Desai during a task. Shefali made distasteful comments against Rashami and Aarti and left them in tears.

During the BB Hospital task where Shefali was the doctor and “treated” her patients Rashami and Aarti for hearing impairment, she dragged Aarti’s past and brought up her broken marriage. Aarti was seen in tears.

Hindustantimes

Though Shefali later apologised, she had Bigg Boss fans criticising her on Twitter. “#ShefaliBagga said so many nasty things under the pretence of the task. She didn’t realise that this task was to show the viewers how desperate these celebs can get and how low they can go. Shefali has failed miserably. RT if u agree#BB13 #BiggBoss13,” wrote one user.

Also read:  Ranbir Kapoor goes on a joy ride on a glider scooter, Twitter pulls him up for not wearing a helmet. Watch

Another user wrote, “I think celebrities are coming with an agreement to not hamper their image. #ShefaliBagga faked that story to make Aarti & Rashmi stand but they cut their confession part. Shehnaaz’s dialogue on Aarti’s kids was too cut coz that would hv made it obviously fictional. #BB13.”

 

Check out more tweets:  

 

 

 

 

Shefali's act could very well be all scripted, several Twitter users suspected. Colors, in their introductory tweet for Shefali, had announced, “Har kisse ka karegi khulasa apne reporter style mein.”

“People are tweeting against #ShefaliBagga & #ShehnaazGill as of it’s the first time they are watching torture Task of #BiggBoss They had tried whatever they could do. No one will left the chair by hearing songs, bhajans & jokes Tum bta do kon si baaton se uth te fr?” wrote one. 

Another wrote, “#ShefaliBagga is doing her task. Putting an ice block isn’t that huge. Isese bhi bhayanak bhayanak baki season me hua hai Aarti is just overeacting coz it was Siddharth, her Love. And what Humanity. These words are used to take Votes. Gullible people will fall for this.”

 

A news anchor, Shefali has been assigned garden and pool duty and was the doctor during the hospital task.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 12:56 IST

tags
top news
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
Oct 03, 2019 21:53 IST
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Oct 03, 2019 21:31 IST
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
Oct 03, 2019 21:10 IST
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Oct 03, 2019 17:32 IST
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Oct 03, 2019 18:11 IST
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Oct 03, 2019 21:28 IST
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
Oct 03, 2019 18:45 IST
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
Oct 03, 2019 14:30 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreYediyurappaSabarimala VerdictWar box office collection day 1Bigg Boss 13DoklamBigg Boss 13 Day 3 Written UpdateVande Bharat ExpressRanveer SinghNavratri Day 5MicrosoftLaxmmi Bomb First Look
don't miss
latest news
India News
TV News