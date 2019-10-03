Bigg Boss 13: Twitter calls Shefali Bagga ‘villain of the season’ after her personal attack on Aarti Singh, Rashami Deasai
Shefali Bagga dredged up Aarti Singh’s divorce and made disparaging comments about Rashami Desai weight during a Bigg Boss 13 task. Twitter was quick to call her out.tv Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:57 IST
Bigg Boss 13 contestant and journalist Shefali Bagga became the target of Twitter users after her personal attack on co-contestants and actors Aarti Singh and Rashami Desai during a task. Shefali made distasteful comments against Rashami and Aarti and left them in tears.
During the BB Hospital task where Shefali was the doctor and “treated” her patients Rashami and Aarti for hearing impairment, she dragged Aarti’s past and brought up her broken marriage. Aarti was seen in tears.
Though Shefali later apologised, she had Bigg Boss fans criticising her on Twitter. “#ShefaliBagga said so many nasty things under the pretence of the task. She didn’t realise that this task was to show the viewers how desperate these celebs can get and how low they can go. Shefali has failed miserably. RT if u agree#BB13 #BiggBoss13,” wrote one user.
#ShefaliBagga is so vicious!— KΛJӨᄂ❀ (@Leonotcaprio) October 2, 2019
Ik it was a part of the task but still how can someone stoop so low without hesitating even a bit?
Asking personal questions and commenting on someone's weight so casually as if she was shooting a scrne for a tv serial. Cruel!#BiggBoss13 #BB13
Another user wrote, “I think celebrities are coming with an agreement to not hamper their image. #ShefaliBagga faked that story to make Aarti & Rashmi stand but they cut their confession part. Shehnaaz’s dialogue on Aarti’s kids was too cut coz that would hv made it obviously fictional. #BB13.”
I think celebrities are coming with an agreement to not get hampered their image#ShefaliBagga faked that story to make Aarti & Rashmi stand but they cut their confession part. Shehnaaz's dialogue on Aarti's kids was too cut coz that would hv made it obviously fictional. #BB13— Megha (@roars_loudly) October 3, 2019
#BiggBoss13 Girl really #ShefaliBagga u r a piece of shit using personal matters which you bought from outside using it in the show is very disappointing. You should be kicked out for violation. And the last line mein mean nahi kiya tha wooow— Pinaky Dey (@DeyPinaky) October 3, 2019
Arey, yaar, not watching any TV shows can get darn confusing when stuff like #ShefaliBagga & #Sonakshi trend! I mean, trending CHARACTERS in a SOAP & losers on a 'reality' show... !?!?!? Bhaiyo aur beheno, kitna confusion hota hai.. !— Jyoti Kapur Das (@jkd18) October 3, 2019
#ShefaliBagga U Proved That Ur From #Aajtak ..— Diptiman yadav🇮🇳 (@DiptimanYadav2) October 3, 2019
"Aajtak Sabse Tez...!" 😂😂😂
Finally #ShefaliBagga revealing her real face 😌🙏#BiggBoss13 #BB13 pic.twitter.com/JjKNo3WOil— Pewdendra Pie (Blue Tick) (@halfpsychh) October 2, 2019
Was it really necessary for #ShefaliBagga to talk so low with #ArtiSingh ?— ChetanaBB_fan🌼No Diplomacy (@ChetanaBB_fan) October 2, 2019
She talked about Arti's divorce, which is so not a partof wat hapend in #BB13
Sincewhen going personal with other hms is allowed even in task?@BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss #biggboss13 pic.twitter.com/PhSctt1HKs
Shefali's act could very well be all scripted, several Twitter users suspected. Colors, in their introductory tweet for Shefali, had announced, “Har kisse ka karegi khulasa apne reporter style mein.”
“People are tweeting against #ShefaliBagga & #ShehnaazGill as of it’s the first time they are watching torture Task of #BiggBoss They had tried whatever they could do. No one will left the chair by hearing songs, bhajans & jokes Tum bta do kon si baaton se uth te fr?” wrote one.
People are tweeting against #ShefaliBagga & #ShehnaazGill as of it’s the first time they are watching torture Task of #BiggBoss— ⚽️Raees Happu- God of Thunder⚽️ (@HappuDroga4) October 2, 2019
They had tried whatever they could do. No one will left the chair by hearing songs, bhajans & jokes
Tum bta do kon si baaton se uth te fr?#BiggBoss13
Another wrote, “#ShefaliBagga is doing her task. Putting an ice block isn’t that huge. Isese bhi bhayanak bhayanak baki season me hua hai Aarti is just overeacting coz it was Siddharth, her Love. And what Humanity. These words are used to take Votes. Gullible people will fall for this.”
#ShefaliBagga is doing her task. Putting an ice block isn't that huge. Isese bhi bhayanak bhayanak baki season me hua hai— Megha (@roars_loudly) October 2, 2019
Aarti is just overeacting coz it was Siddharth, her Love.
And what Humanity. These words are used to take Votes. Gullible people will fall for this
A news anchor, Shefali has been assigned garden and pool duty and was the doctor during the hospital task.
First Published: Oct 03, 2019 12:56 IST