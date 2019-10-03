Ranbir Kapoor goes on a joy ride on a glider scooter, Twitter pulls him up for not wearing a helmet. Watch

bollywood

A new video of actor Ranbir Kapoor riding a glider scooter has emerged online. The video, which has since gone viral, shows Ranbir enjoying his ride. However, many concerned fans and viewers pulled him up for doing so without a helmet on. According to a Times of India report, it is from one of his visits to New York.

Yes, but he MUST wear a helmet.... for his own safety! — Satvinder Singh (@Satvind30487005) September 30, 2019

Ranbir has been busy for much of this year shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. He is reportedly shooting for Yashraj Films’ Shamshera in Leh, Ladakh these days. The film will be the first in a three-part superhero film, being produced by Karan Johar.

Early in the year, some pictures of Ranbir practising some moves with an expert in Germany emerged online. Later, during the Kumbh mela, the logo of the film was unveiled in Prayagraj on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Present there were Ranbir along with his co-star in the film and girlfriend Alia Bhatt and director Ayan. Later, they were based in Varanasi for an extended shoot. It was at the Varanasi leg, where another video of Ranbir, went viral. The video showed a fan meeting Ranbir at his hotel. As Ranbir greets him and accepts the gifts he has got for the Bollywood star, Ranbir sits down on a sofa. The fan sits on the floor besides Ranbir. Many online called out Ranbir for his inability to ask the fan to sit beside him on the sofa.

Through much of this year, Ranbir has also been busy rushing off to New York to be with his father, actor Rishi Kapoor, who was getting treated for cancer in the city since last September. The veteran actor and his wife, Neetu Kapoor, finally returned home this September, completing a year’s stay in the Big Apple.

Ranbir celebrated his 37th birthday on September 28. At his birthday bash, were present some of closest friends from the industry including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar and director Anurag Basu, apart from Alia.

His mother Neetu put up a post with many throwback pictures of Ranbir and wrote: “This day brings loads of nostalgia !!! When there were no event managers When we would go shopping a week before the birthdays When we went crazy with khoi bag back presents dance competitions fancy dress prizes the birthday gift was a big one !!! Now I bless you each day : When you leave so much goodness behind where ever you go ::When you are our strength ::When you understand without saying ::When you encourage everyone around you all of this fills my heart with so much joy n pride !!! Happiness always RK.”

