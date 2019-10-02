e-paper
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt take a train ride in new ad, Twitter is in love. Watch video

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have reportedly shot for an advertisement and a small snippet from the shoot has surfaced online. Check it out here.

bollywood Updated: Oct 02, 2019 13:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times., New Delhi
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in an ad shoot.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in an ad shoot.
         

Actor Ranbir Kapoor and girlfriend Alia Bhatt have teamed up for an advertisement and a small video from the shoot has surfaced online, being widely shared by fans of both actors. Reportedly an ad for a potato chips brand, the snippet shows Ranbir and Alia seen seated in what looks like a train compartment. Alia says something before picking up a few chips offered by Ranbir to her.

Check out the video here:  

They will also be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra - their first film together. Set to be released next year, the film will be the first in Ayan’s fantasy trilogy. Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The film was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on Christmas 2019, but some incompleted VFX work and other post-production details forced the makers to announce a delay. The film’s logo was unveiled at a grand event during the Mahakumbh Mela earlier this year in Varanasi.

Recently, Alia hosted a grand party for Ranbir’s birthday where they also celebrated his dad Rishi Kapoor’s return from the US. Rishi was in the US for 11 months to get treated for cancer. The couple also went for a holiday in Kenya earlier this year and treated fans with regular updates from the picturesque locations.

Also read: Laal Kaptaan chapter three trailer: Saif Ali Khan demands blood as he challenges death itself. Watch

Talking about how Ranbir has changed her life, Alia had earlier said, “I stress about things that are not in my control. I’m an over thinker. I get anxious. There was a period when I was working hard and I was stressed. Ranbir told me if you’re working hard, you need not worry about anything else. ‘Do the best you can and just let everything else be.’ That really helped me. I still stress but it’s easier for me to now let it be. The maximum I can do is put in my 100%. I don’t need to worry about the results.”

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 13:03 IST

