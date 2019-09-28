Alia Bhatt wishes Ranbir Kapoor a happy birthday with unseen Instagram pic from their secret Kenya holiday. See here

bollywood

Actor Alia Bhatt has wished her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor a happy birthday on Instagram and shared a picture of Ranbir, apparently from their recent Kenya getaway, on Instagram on Saturday.

Ranbir turned 37 on September 28, and celebrated his birthday with Alia, Karan Johar, Aditya Roy Kapur, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and others, at his residence. Pictures from the party were shared online by fan accounts. In one of them, Alia can be seen cuddling with Ranbir, who is sitting next to his mother, Neetu Kapoor.

“Happy birthday you,” Alia captioned her post, and added birthday cake and star emojis. In the picture, Ranbir is wearing a blue T-shirt, with a hat on his head and a pair of binoculars in his hands. This is the first official picture of Ranbir we’ve seen from the couple’s Kenya vacation. Alia had shared a few pictures on Instagram, as well as a travel vlog on her YouTube channel. Fan accounts had shared pictures of the couple, out on a safari.

Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan, also wished Ranbir a happy birthday in the comments section. “Happiest birthday RK,” wrote a fan. “I LOVE HIMMMMMMM,” wrote another. Alia’s picture has been ‘liked’ almost half-a-million times in about half-an-hour.

Alia and Ranbir will be seen together on screen for the first time in the upcoming film Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is said to be the first in a planned trilogy of fantasy movies, and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and others.

Alia also has Sadak 2 on the docket, while Ranbir has Shamshera lined up. Both actors are coming off a string of hits. Alia starred in Gully Boy and Raazi, while Ranbir played Sanjay Dutt in Sanju.

