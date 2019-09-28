Inside Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday party: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh join Rishi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, see pics
At the birthday party for Ranbir Kapoor, former girlfriend Deepika Padukone, her husband Ranveer Singh, apart from actors Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan and their wives were in attendance.bollywood Updated: Sep 28, 2019 20:22 IST
Actor Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 37th birthday with close friends and family, including girlfriend Alia Bhatt, at a grand party in Mumbai on Friday. Former girlfriend Deepika Padukone attended the bash with her husband Ranveer Singh. Ranveer and Deepika arrived for the party in separate cars.
Filmmakers Karan Johar, Anurag Basu, Zoya Akhtar, actors Aamir Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, among others, were also in attendance. Ranbir’s partents and veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu were also seen arriving for the party.
As Rishi recently returned from the US after spending 11 months undergoing cancer treatment, the party also doubled as a welcome home bash for him.
Talking about Ranbir, Alia recently said, “He’s not difficult. He’s a gem. But he’s had a troubled past… How does it matter? It’s part of someone’s life.” She also opened up on their relationship, calling it friendship and added, “No. It’s not a relationship. It’s a friendship. I’m saying this with all genuineness and honesty. It’s beautiful. I’m walking on stars and clouds right now. The best part is that we’re two individuals who are living our own professional lives in its full form right now. He’s shooting continuously. So am I. It’s not a situation where you’ll see us constantly together. That’s the true mark of a comfortable relationship. Nazar na lage,” she said.
Ranbir is working on the first film in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy trilogy Brahmastra. The film pairs him for the first time with Alia and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. Earlier slated for a Christmas release this year, the film was postponed to 2020 as post-production is yet to be completed.
Ranbir also has Shamshera in his kitty, in which he will be seen alongside Sanjay Dutt.
First Published: Sep 28, 2019 11:03 IST