Happy birthday Ranbir Kapoor: Here are 37 interesting facts you might not know about the actor

Sep 28, 2019

Ranbir Kapoor turns 37 this year and is expected to celebrate the day with his family and girlfriend Alia Bhatt. This birthday will also be special for the actor as his parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh have finally returned to India after their 11-month-long stay in New York. With Rishi finally back after getting back after treatment for cancer, the Kapoor clan has much more to celebrate and what better occasion than Ranbir’s birthday.

The actor, however, continues to keep away from the eyes of the paparazzi and is rarely spotted in the city. The actor claims to be an introvert in real life and likes watching movies or spending time with his dogs in his free time. There is more to him than just his impressive lineup of films and ever increasing fan base. Here are 37 lesser known facts about the actor:

1. Not Ranveer Singh, but Ranbir was the first choice to play Bittoo Sharma in the former’s debut film Band Baaja Baaraat.

2. Ranbir’s favourite colours are black, white and red.

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji with actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at Reliance Industries Ltd. Chairman Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai. ( IANS )

3. Ranbir had a huge crush on Avantika Malik during his teen years. She later married actor Imran Khan and has a daughter with him. The two reportedly split this year.

4. Ranbir Kapoor has dunk dialled an ex quite a few times, he revealed during his appearance on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan.

5. Even before he worked with parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh in the 2013 film Besharam, he assisted on Rishi’s directorial, the 1999 film Aa ab laut Chalen. This improved the relationship of the father-son duo.

6. Ranbir loves his mother Neetu’s three recipes: bhindi (ladyfinger), jungli mutton and paya.

7. Ranbir claims to be an introvert in his personal life. He had told GQ in an interview, “I’ve always been an introvert. My mother used to wonder how I’d grow up to become an actor. I never spoke, I guess I had a confidence issue. When I act though, I can channel another self through a character. It gives me the licence to be shy in my personal life.”

Ranbir Kapoor seen at the office of Dharma Productions in Mumbai. ( IANS )

8. Ranbir has a fixation with number 8. “My mom’s birthday is on 8th. I just fell in love with the design of the number and also the fact that can mean infinity,” he recently said in a video. He also revealed that he used to consider himself lucky if he spotted a car with a number plate that had numbers which added up to eight.

9. While going to school, Ranbir would consider spotting a red mail box as his lucky charm. He would make a wish and then look for three black cars for it to come true.

10. Ranbir’s favourite actors are Al Pacino and Amitabh Bachchan.

11. Ranbir’s favourite film featuring his parents Rishi and Neetu is Rafoo Chakkar (1975).

12. The actor still has his mom’s number on speed dial.

13. Ranbir often plays football when he is not busy with his work assignments. He is a fan of FC Barcelona and footballer Lionel Messi. He also owns the football team Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League.

Maharashtra, July 27 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor in action during a football match of All-Stars Football Club v/s Army-Navy Stars in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo)

14. Ranbir is trained in dance forms: Jazz and Ballet and has also learnt horse riding.

15. The actor is not on social media so what keeps him glued to the phone screen - Candy Crush.

16. Ranbir gifted himself a luxury watch with his first paycheck.

17. Ranbir enrolled himself for an acting course at the Lee Strasberg Institute and School of Visual Arts because his favourite actor Al Pacino also went to the same institute.

18. Ranbir’s favourite movies are his grandfather Raj Kapoor’s Shree 420, Life is Beautiful and 3 Idiots. He also likes TV series Travel and Living.

19. Ranbir’s favourite holiday destinations are New York, Venice and Puglia.

20. Ranbir is the first male from the Kapoor clan to pass Class 10 and go to college.

21. During his earlier years, Ranbir used to watch Guru Dutt and Mehboob Khan’s films to learn the nuances of acting.

22. Ranbir loves to read autobiographies and biographies and his favourite book is Heavier Than Heaven, a biography on Kurt Cobain.

23. Not many are aware that Ranbir does exceptional mimicry of Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Sanjay Dutt.

24. Ranbir suffers from Nasal Deviated Septum, which makes him eat and talk too fast.

25. All the boxers Ranbir wore in Wake Up Sid were from his personal collection.

26. According to reports, it was Deepika Padukone who took her then boyfriend Ranbir to Katrina Kaif’s birthday party in July 2008 where he met her for the first time.

27. Ranbir’s first worked as an assistant director on 1996 film Prem Granth, in which Rishi was the lead actor.

28. Ranbir can also play the tabla and learnt to play the guitar while working on Rockstar.

29. Ranbir full name is Ranbir Raj Kapoor, inspired from the name of his legendary grandfather Raj Kapoor.

30. The actor was very close to his grandmother and would meet her every Sunday. She would spread several Peshawari dishes for the Sunday brunch.

31. Ranbir does not have a nickname like Kareena Kapoor’s Bebo or Kairsma Kapoor’s Lolo. He is fondly called ‘baba’ by his parents.

32. Neetu would always cut Ranbir’s nails until he moved out of his family home.

33. Even after making a name in Bollywood, Ranbir used to collect Rs 1500 pocket money from his mother.

34. Ranbir often wears mismatched socks.

35. Ranbir thinks his inability to sing is a shortcoming in his acting career.

36. The actor and his former girlfriend Deepika had first met through their common makeup artists, Bharat and Dorris. They were filming for their films Om Shanti Om and Saawariya, respectively at that time.

37. Ranbir’s favourite Bollywood actresses are Madhuri Dixit and Kajol.

