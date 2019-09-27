Nach Baliye 9: Faisal Khan rubbishes reports of cheating on Muskaan Kataria, says ‘I fell in love with wrong person’

tv

Former Nach Baliye 9 contestants Faisal Khan and Muskaan Kataria have broken up on a sour note. The two announced their split soon after their exit from the show. They had quit the show after Faisal injured his knee.

Muskaan told Hindustan Times in a recent interview that they would have split even if they continued to perform on the show, Faisal has called her ‘the biggest mistake’ of his life. On being told that a source close to Muskaan has accused Faisal of infidelity, he told Bombay Times in an interview, “I am shocked that Muskaan has accused me of infidelity. I have never cheated on her. Why have these accusations surfaced only after I had to bow out of the dance reality show owing to my injury? She acted all mushy, romantic and was sitting on my lap till the time I was performing on the show.”

Addressing the claims of him being too close with his Chandragupta Maurya co-star Sneha Wagh, he said, “Sneha and I are thick friends and there is nothing more to it. In fact, Sneha and my other co-actor Tarun Khanna helped me come out of my difficult phase.”

He even went on to accuse Muskaan of being in a relationship with him only “for the limelight.” He said, “She has been the biggest mistake of my life and aaj main apne maa baap se nazar nahi mila paata hoon (now I can’t look into my father’s eyes). I don’t want to date anyone and I am scared of falling in love again. I have learnt that one must know the person thoroughly before getting into a serious relationship. I think I fell in love with the wrong person.”

He also laughed off reports of Muskaan suffering from depression due to their rocky relationship and said, “Just 15 days mein depression gaayab hone wala tareeka koi mujhe bhi bata de (Someone teach me how to get out of depression in just 15 days as well). Look at my state and you will know what it is like to be depressed.” He also said that Muskaan came to visit him at the hospital only two times while he had rushed her to the hospital when she had suffered an injury on the show.

