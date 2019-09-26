Dev Anand’s birth anniversary: Rishi Kapoor pays tribute to the legend, we bring you his 10 best songs

bollywood

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 10:34 IST

Actor Rishi Kapoor has paid tribute to late legendary actor Dev Anand on his 97th birth anniversary. Rishi took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message for the evergreen superstar of Indian cinema.

“Salute to the evergreen star Dev Anand sahab on his 97th Birthday. Never a style Icon and a young at heart like him. Just after Bobby’s release(1973) he told me at Stardust magazine’s party “We youngsters should do a film together” Such was his confidence. God Bless you sir,” Rishi wrote in a tweet.

Dev Anand was born on September 26, 1923 in Gurdaspur district in Punjab. He died in 2011 aged 88 in London after a cardiac arrest.

Salute to the evergreen star Dev Anand sahab on his 97th Birthday. Never a style Icon and a young at heart like him. Just after Bobby’s release(1973) he told me at Stardust magazine’s party "We youngsters should do a film together" Such was his confidence. God Bless you sir! pic.twitter.com/3srYwou8Rw — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 26, 2019

In a career spanning almost six decades, he worked in films like Guide, Taxi Driver, Jewel Thief and CID. He broke new grounds, playing a smuggler in Jaal, absconding gang member in Dushman, blackmarketeer in Kalabazaar and a murderer in Bombay Ka Babu.

Honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2002, Dev Anand had also been politically active. He led a group of film personalities, who stood up against the 1975 Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu gives it back to Rangoli Chandel on Saand Ki Aankh

The actor-director-producer was working till his last. His last project Chargesheet was ready for release when he died and he was planning an extension of his cult hit Hare Rama Hare Krishna.

In his last interview to PTI in September on his 88th birthday, Dev Anand said that he had still a lot to offer. “My life is the same and I am at a beautiful stage at 88. I am as excited as I was in my 20s. I have so many things to do and I am looking forward to the release of Chargesheet. I am working on a fresh script titled Hare Rama Hare Krishna Aaj on audience’s demand,” he had said.

So on his birthday, listen to these 10 perfect Dev Anand songs that will remind you of his forever-young personality.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 10:34 IST