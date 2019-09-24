PM Modi wishes Rishi Kapoor good health: ‘We missed each other by a few days since you recently left for India’

bollywood

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor was among the many actors and Bollywood celebs who praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent Howdy, Modi! event in Texas, USA. Now, the PM has replied to the actor’s tweets and wished him good health.

“#howdymodi ‘Go Modi’ - ‘Go Trump’ - Houston, US. Proud of our being. Proud of the community. Proud of India,” Rishi had tweeted on Sunday. The PM replied, “Rishi Ji, thanks for your enthusiastic encouragement. We just missed each other by a few days since you recently left for India from the USA. I pray for your good health. Looking forward to greater participation of yours on social media.”

Rishi Ji, thanks for your enthusiastic encouragement. We just missed each other by a few days since you recently left for India from the USA. I pray for your good health. Looking forward to greater participation of yours on social media. @chintskap https://t.co/vFhTTBNsCL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2019

Rishi was in New York for almost a year and returned to India earlier this month with wife Neetu Singh. He was receiving treatment for cancer in the US.

Modi also replied to other Bollywood stars’ tweets. “Indeed, @ajaydevgn. The meeting of the hearts of the people of two of the world’s leading democracies in Houston is a new milestone in the India-USA friendship,” he replied to Ajay Devgn. “As a representative of 130 crore Indians, the respect and love that I get is dedicated to the nation. Thanks, @karanjohar,” he replied to Karan Johar.

Indeed, @ajaydevgn. The meeting of the hearts of the people of two of the world’s leading democracies in Houston is a new milestone in the India-USA friendship. https://t.co/0UP4RRYrx3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2019

As a representative of 130 crore Indians, the respect and love that I get is dedicated to the nation. Thanks, @karanjohar. https://t.co/po8UY73ktV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the Howdy Modi Event at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

About 50,000 people of the Indian-American community attended the event on Sunday that was jointly addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. “Individually we are one drop. Together we are an ocean. A sea of people it was at the #HowdyModi event. India has truly arrived Globally! An absolute delight to watch PM @narendramodi ji saying All is well’ in multiple regional languages truly representative of 1.3B Indians!” Akshay Kumar had tweeted.Salman Khan wrote, “Way to go PM Modi and Prez Trump for a great association between the 2 nations. . . @narendramodi @realDonaldTrump.” Abhishek Bachchan described Modi’s speech as amazing.

Modi and Trump on Sunday shared the stage at the gala event where they pledged to fight terrorism while heaping praise on each other’s achievements. The PM also gave his tacit support to Trump’s 2020 re-election bid at the event, rephrasing his election campaigns to say, ‘Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar’.

