Howdy Modi: Rishi Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Adnan Sami hail PM Narendra Modi, say ‘proud to be an Indian’

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 08:42 IST

The Howdy Modi! mega-event in Houston, US kicked off with euphoria and Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher resonated the same in his recent tweet. As the audience of over 50,000 showed their excitement by chanting “Howdy Houston! How’s the josh”..High Sir!”, the 64-year old actor incorporated the verve in his tweet.

“Houston mein Josh Kamaal ka hai!!! #HowdyModi Zindabad,” he tweeted. In a series of tweets, he wrote, “Everything about #HowdyModi was SPECTACULAR. Never have I seen such bonding between two countries. Reaction & cheering of the crowd of 50000 Indians in Houston was emotional & historical. And Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji!! You are a real ROCKSTAR. Bravo. Jai Ho!”

Everything about #HowdyModi was SPECTACULAR. Never have I seen such bonding between two countries. Reaction & cheering of the crowd of 50000 Indians in Houston was emotional & historical. And Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji!! You are a real ROCKSTAR. Bravo. Jai Ho! 🙏🇮🇳 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 22, 2019

The much-anticipated event is marked with a sea of Indian-Americans gathered for the address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. Not only the audience there, but B-town celebs back home are too cheering for the event and country.

Actor Rishi Kapoor, who has just returned to India after being stationed in the US for his cancer treatment, cheered for both the leaders on Twitter. “#howdymodi “Go Modi” - “Go Trump” - Houston, US. Proud of our being. Proud of the community. Proud of India,” he wrote.

#howdymodi "Go Modi" - "Go Trump" - Houston, US. 🇮🇳🇺🇸 Proud of our being. Proud of the community. Proud of India. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 22, 2019

Actor Randeep Hooda also tweeted, “Proud to be an #Indian all over again .. #IndiansAroundTheWorld are a great contributing community to all countries they adopt as home. #HowdyModi.”

Proud to be an #Indian all over again .. #IndiansAroundTheWorld are a great contributing community to all countries they adopt as home 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #HowdyModi — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) September 22, 2019

Singer Adnan Sami, who gave up his Pakistani citizenship to settle down in India, also hailed the Prime Minister on Twitter. He wrote in a cryptic tweet, “This is called the ultimate. F*** You” moment! #RockStar #ProudMoment #HowdyModi #ModiInHouston #POTUS.”

Envisioned on the theme of ‘Shared Dreams, Bright future’ and a focus on bolstering Indo-US relationship, the event kicked off with a rendition of Gurbani - hymns of Sikh scriptures followed by a number of traditional Indian dances, including Bhangra and Dandiya.

It highlights the contributions of Indian-Americans in enriching the American life for the last seven decades as well as the key role they have played in strengthening relations between the two nations.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 08:41 IST