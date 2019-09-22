Riteish Deshmukh, wife Genelia D’Souza indulge in a war of memes, she says ‘he’s usually wrong’. See here

bollywood

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 17:50 IST

Actor Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia D’Souza recently engaged in cute banter on social media that left their fans in splits. The two took a dig at each other by sharing funny memes. It was Riteish who kickstarted the Twitter war with Genelia by sharing a meme that said, “Behind every angry man stands a man who has absolutely no idea what he did wrong.”

Taking cognisance of her husband’s public display of family matter, Genelia replied to him on Twitter in a similar manner. She shared a meme that read, “I don’t usually pay attention to what my husband says. But when I do he’s usually wrong.”

However, it was their fans who had the last laugh witnessing their sarcastic banter on Twitter. A fan suggested Riteish, “bhau ladies se koi nhi jeet paya h. Specially wife se. (No one can ever beat the ladies, especially a wife).” Another pointed it, “Every action has an equal and opposite reaction.” One user hailed Genelia’s reply and said, “Bahut hard.”

Some shared their own memes to fuel the fire. While a fan named them, “Online Fighting Couples,” another called it, “Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki.” Most of the fans loved their banter and called it “nice chemistry.”

But the war was far from over when Genelia went on to share another meme on Instagram. It said, “I don’t want to sleep like a baby...I just want to sleep like my husband.” Until the copy went online, Riteish did not revert to the post.

Actor Anushka Sharma too joined in the fun and dropped several smileys in the comments section. A concerned fan asked her, “Does he snore?” Another fan showed solidarity with her and commented, “Same here...”

Also read: Daughter’s Day: Mira Rajput goofs around with Misha, Shweta Bachchan posts crying pic of ‘drama’ queen Navya Naveli. See pics

Also read: Dream Girl song Dhagala Lagali Kala removed from YouTube after Delhi HC order over copyright violations

Riteish and Genelia are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The two made their Bollywood debut together with 2003 film Tujhe Meri Kasam and tied the knot in 2012. The couple is blessed with two sons: Riaan and Rahyl.

Riteish recently featured in a special dance number Dhagala Lagali Kala in Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha’s film Dream Girl. He was last seen in multi-starrer comedy Total Dhamaal. He will soon be seen in Housefull 4, Marjaavaan and Baaghi 3.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 17:47 IST