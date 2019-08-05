Riteish Deshmukh wishes wife Genelia D’Souza on her birthday, says ‘may god bless you with the same husband in your next life’

bollywood

Actor Genelia D’Souza, who ringed in her 32nd birthday on Monday, received beautiful wishes from husband Riteish Deshmukh who prayed to have a wife like her even in his next life.

The 40-year-old actor shared a monochrome collage of his ‘Baiko’ on Instagram and wrote, “Life is bliss-when your best friend becomes your life partner. Happy Birthday my darling Baiko Genelia D’Souza. You are the strongest mother I know, you are the adhesive that holds our family together. For all the good deeds in this life may god bless you with the same husband in ur next.”

The Bollywood’s most loved and cutest looking couple, Riteish and Genelia, tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They had made their debut together with the film, Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003 and soon fell in love.

The couple was blessed with two beautiful baby boys within a span of two years. Their elder son, Riaan, was born on November 25, 2014. The younger one, Rahyl, came into this world on June 1, 2016.

Meanwhile, Riteish will next be seen in multi-starrer Housefull 4 as well as Baaghi 3 alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. The two recently met actor Rishi Kapoor and wife Neetu Singh in New York where the senior actor is undergoing treatment for cancer since several months.

Riteish had shared a picture from their get-together on Instagram with the caption, “Thank you @neetu54 ji for a fantastic evening & fabulous food- @geneliad & me were thrilled to see Rishi Sir, he is ever so inspiring & @anupampkher sir‘s Company made the evening even more smashing...”

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 15:44 IST