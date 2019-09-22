Daughter’s Day: Mira Rajput goofs around with Misha, Shweta Bachchan posts crying pic of ‘drama’ queen Navya Naveli. See pics

bollywood

Several Bollywood stars celebrated the Daughter’s Day on Sunday by sharing unseen childhood pictures of their daughters along with sweet messages on social media. Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput shared a candid collage of pictures from daughter Misha and her fun time together.

The pics show Mira and Misha goofing around in front of the camera. From smiling to making an angry face, Misha can be seen trying to match up to her mom who aces every mood with perfection.

Mira Rajput shared glimpses of her daughter Misha’s Daughter’s Day celebrations.

Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared a childhood picture of her daughter Navya Naveli along with a candid caption. She wrote, “The level of drama has only risen over the years. Nonetheless #happydaughtersday I love you Chee- zu (please return my t shirt).” The little Navya can be seen crying and pointing towards something while being in her mother’s arms at a birthday party.

Filmmaker Farah Khan is mother of triplets: a son named Czar and two daughters: Diva and Anya. Sharing a picture of her daughters twinning in polka-dotted night suits, Farah wrote, “2 volumes of the same book.. #happydaughtersday ♥️#diva#anya #bestfriends #sisters #mothersjoy.” Actor Aditi Rao Hydari reacted to the post, “Omg... cuteness!!!!!”

Actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor posted childhood pictures of their daughter Shanaya Kapoor and captioned them, “Happy Daughters Day #AlwaysCloseToMyHeart @shanayakapoor02 #BlessedWithTheBest.” Shanaya has assisted on cousin Janhvi’s film, Kargil Girl, and is currently prepping for her acting debut.

South star Mahesh Babu also posted a video sharing some of his most memorable moments with daughter Sitara. He wrote, “Happy Daughter’s day my lil one...Sita Papa. you are my most adorable, lovely, and naughty daughter ever! Love you forever! Shine bright always.”

Happy Daughter's day my lil one...Sita Papa❤❤ you are my most adorable, lovely, and naughty daughter ever! Love you forever!😘😘 Shine bright always ✨✨ pic.twitter.com/bCGhwyvF53 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 22, 2019

Earlier, Kajol and Ajay Devgn shared childhood pics of their daughter Nysa. While Kajol shared a picture of her sitting on her lap, talking about how she is the only one who can still fit in her arms, Ajay shared a pool picture of Nysa, son Yug and himself. He captioned it, “Daughters should be celebrated everyday, even more so TODAY.”

