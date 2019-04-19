Riteish Deshmukh hopes wife Genelia Deshmukh does a film soon, says ‘I will take every opportunity to work with her’

Given the kind of films Genelia Deshmukh had done ever since she made her acting debut with Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003), it was a not-so-pleasant surprise for her fans when she suddenly vanished from the scene after marriage to actor Riteish Deshmukh in 2012. She was last seen in a Marathi film, Mauli (2018) and before that she made cameo appearances in Marathi film Lai Bhaari (2014) and Bollywood films Jai Ho (2014) and Force 2 (2016).

When we asked Riteish recently if Genelia plans to resume acting anytime soon, he says, “I hope she does a film soon. I actually want to do another Marathi film with her because she knows the language. I will take every opportunity to work with her, and I just hope that it happens soon.”

So is there anything in the pipeline that is materialising in the not-too-distant future? “We are actually in the process of developing a few scripts. I will not just produce them but would like to act in one or two of them. And I want Genelia to be a part of these films, too,” adds Ritiesh, as he goes on to praise is wife’s acting prowess.

“She is been working from the age of 18 and has done more than 40 films not just in Bollywood but also in various South Indian languages with the likes of [S] Shankar and [SS] Rajamouli… she is a hardworking girl and I am sure she would like to work,” says Riteish, asserting that Genelia has “a lot more in her” to offer.

When both the partners are in the same profession, one often tends to assume that all they talk about back home is work. Is that the case with this celebrity couple? “Well, it depends on how much time we get. It’s never like a proper discussion, but yeah, we do talk films at times. Also, our sons [Riaan, 5, and Rahyl, 3] are now growing up, so we talk about them, besides other commitments that keep us busy,” shares Riteish.

