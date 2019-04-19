Guru Randhawa-Pitbull song Slowly Slowly brings the party to town. Watch video

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa’s new song Slowly Slowly, made in collaboration with international singer Pitbull is out and shows the two singer grooving together to Punjabi beats. The song was much-anticipated as one of their first collaborations that also marks T-Series’ arrival on the global stage. Pitbull has earlier worked with Priyanka Chopra on her hit solo number, Exotic.

Directed by Gifty, Slowly Slowly has been filmed in Miami and shows the two singers enjoying themselves at a crowded house party. Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, the song is being called a cross cultural collaboration between the two artists with the lyrics in English, Hindi, and Spanish. The song has been composed, written and sung by Guru Randhawa with music by DJ Shadow Dubai, BlackOut, RedMoney & Vee.

Talking about the new single, Guru says, “It is a dream come true moment. I always wanted to represent my village, my state and my country at an international level, this collaboration with Pitbull sir is one step towards that representation. I can’t thank Pitbull Sir and T-Series enough for all their support and love. We have worked hard on this single and I hope this will put Indian music on the world map.”

Guru is known for his hit Punjabi numbers such as Lahore, High Rated Gabru and Suit Suit among others.

Also read: Inside Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan’s Maldives vacation with daughter Aaradhya. See pics

T-Series chairman Bhushan Kumar said, “Slowly Slowly couldn’t have released at a better time than today when the world has recognised T-Series as a force to reckon with internationally because of our exponentially growing YouTube presence. As a company, T-Series is proud to present the coming together of these two musical geniuses – Guru and Pitbull -- in Slowly Slowly. I am glad to fulfill my father’s dream of taking T-Series a notch higher than before.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 13:11 IST