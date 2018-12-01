“I decided to be a singer when I started watching TV as a kid,” says Guru Randhawa

All about Guru Randhawa Date of birth: August 30

Sun sign: Virgo

Place of birth: Gurdaspur, Punjab

School/College: St. Francis School Indirapuram/ IIPM, New Delhi

First break: My first single in 2012

High point of your life: My song Lahore’s entry into billboard YouTube charts

When did you decide to become a singer?

I decided this is what I want to do when I started watching TV as a kid.

An international singer you wish to collaborate with and why…?

Bruno Mars. He is my favourite artist and I always look forward to see him perform live.

One yesteryear actor you wish to have done playback for…?

Vinod Khanna.

If you had to spend 24 hours without your phone, what would you do?

Catch up on my sleep.

What’s the funniest rumour you’ve heard about yourself?

There was a rumour that my YouTube views are fake.

Social media PDA or old school romance, what do you prefer?

Old school romance.

What would your Tinder bio read?

The one and only.

Which are the three emojis you use too often while texting?

Fire lit, lovestruck and ok.

Guru’s Favourites Comfort food: Dal, rice and roti

Actor: Tom Hanks

Social media platform: Instagram

Shopping destination: Paris

Web series: Money Heist, currently

Three people you’d like to invite for dinner...?

Hans Zimmer, Tom Hanks and Bruno Mars.

A dessert that describes you the best is...?

Gulab jamun.

And finally, your favourite side of the bed…?

The centre!

Follow @BeingFeline on Twitter

From HT Brunch, December 2, 2018

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 21:23 IST