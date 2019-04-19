Inside Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan’s Maldives vacation with daughter Aaradhya. See pics

Actors Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya are in Maldives for a holiday. On Friday, both the actors posted pictures on Instagram to announce their arrival in the island nation. While Aishwarya posted a picture of a view of the swimming pool leading up to the azure sea beyond from their resort, Abhishek posted a picture, possibly of their hotel room and dubbed it ‘Bachchan’s Family Home’.

A picture from their arrival at the resort has nonetheless gone viral. It shows a fan couple posing with the three of them by the swimming pool. On Thursday, the couple and Aaradhya were spotted at the Mumbai airport, leaving the city.

Also read | Kalank box office day 2: Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan film registers major dip, earns estimated Rs 10 crore

Aishwarya hasn’t been seen in a film post Fanney Khan. She was recently in news when an old picture (from a family holiday) with Abhishek went viral. People speculated that she was pregnant with her second child. Her representative however clarified that there was no truth to the rumour.

Abhishek Bachchan posted a picture from their hotel room.

Aishwarya and Abhishek were reportedly keen on beginning work on their film Gulab Jamun, to be made by Anurag Kashyap. However, some time later, it was extensively reported that she has walked out of the project as she had signed a film with Mani Ratnam. The period drama will see Aishwarya unite with her Raavan co-star, Tamil actor Vikram. Reports also suggested that her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan might do a cameo in the film too.

The couple was also supposed to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious biopic on poet and lyricist Sahir Ludhainvi. While Abhishek was to essay the legendary lyricist onscreen, Aishwarya was meant to play the role of Amrita Pritam. Nothing has been confirmed and later reports have suggested that not Aishwarya, but Taapsee Pannu may be seen as the talented Punjabi poet.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 12:37 IST