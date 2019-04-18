Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan spotted hand in hand with daughter Aaradhya. See pic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hasn’t been seen in a film since Fanney Khan. However, whenever the actor makes a public appearance, her fans are ready to share her pictures and videos. On Thursday, the actor was seen at Mumbai airport in company of Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya.

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya at Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Aishwarya and Abhishek were last in news for wishing Jaya Bachchan on her birthday on April 9. Sharing a picture with Jaya, Aaradhya and herself, Aishwarya wrote: “Happiness always.”

The husband-wife duo were rumoured to star in Anurag Kashyap production Gulab Jamun. However, it was later reported that Aishwarya has opted out of the film and signed a film with Mani Ratnam. She will be paired opposite her Raavan co-star, Tamil actor Vikram.

Abhishek was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan, in which he co-starred with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. He also lent his voice to Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle for its Hindi dubbed version too.

The couple was also in news when a viral picture of them walking on a beach emerged. Speculation was Aishwarya is expecting her second child, as the said picture showed her with a slight bulge. Her rep had dismissed the speculation later. The couple was last seen in public at the wedding and reception of Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani to Shloka Mehta in Mumbai.

