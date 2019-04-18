After Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli sets her target on Ajay Devgn, says ‘these men are intoxicated with money’

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s sister, Rangoli Chandel has slammed actor Ajay Devgn for ‘shamelessly defending’ the actions of accused sexual harassers. Rangoli took to Twitter to share an open letter written by Tanushree Dutta, in which she had called out Ajay for working with rape accused actor Alok Nath in the upcoming film De De Pyaar De.

Rangoli wrote, “It is because of these men our country is a black spot on world map as far as crimes against women are concerned,shame on you Bollywood for mocking for mocking #MeToo.”

Tanushree is considered to be the one who ushered in the global movement to India in 2018, after she accused actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the sets of a 2008 film. Her accusations opened the floodgates for more such claims, spanning the entertainment and media industries.

It is because of these men our country is a black spot on world map as far as crimes against women are concerned,shame on you bollywood for mocking #MeToo https://t.co/nSQ6DuA0We — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 17, 2019

These men are so intoxicated with power and money, they are teasing the movement by supporting fellow harassers and slyly mocking the victims, also shamelessly defending their actions with lame excuses...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 17, 2019

(Contd)....and all those who are enjoying the sweetness of silence just because it is happening to somebody else’s daughter shall know the world is round and everything comes around 🙏 #Metoo — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 17, 2019

Rangoli continued, “These men are so intoxicated with power and money, they are teasing the movement by supporting fellow harassers and slyly mocking the victims, also shamelessly defending their actions with lame excuses and all those who are enjoying the sweetness of silence just because it is happening to somebody else’s daughter shall know the world is round and everything comes around.”

Tanushree in a statement Wednesday had criticised Ajay for working with Alok Nath, who has been accused of rape by writer Vinta Nanda, and harassment by several others. “Tinsel town is full of liars, show-offs and spineless hypocrites. And it seems by a large public consensus that the signpost is pointing currently at Ajay Devgn,” she’d said, adding that it would have been easy to simply replace Alok Nath and reshoot his scenes, especially since no one knew of his involvement until the film’s trailer was released. When he was questioned about it at the trailer launch event, Ajay had said, “This is not the right place to talk about it. Jinki aap baat kar rahe hai woh film uske pehle complete hui (the film had been completed before the allegations surfaced against the person).”

Also read: Tanushree Dutta slams Ajay Devgn for working with Alok Nath in De De Pyaar De, implies he is ‘show-off, hypocrite’

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, Ajay had expressed his support on social media, and added that he wouldn’t work with anyone who has been accused of any wrongdoing in the future. “I’m disturbed by all the happenings with regards to #MeToo. My company and I believe in providing women with utmost respect and safety. If anyone has wronged even a single woman, neither ADF nor I will stand for it,” he had written on Twitter.

He told PTI later that while some of the names that were mentioned did shock him, “I can’t be judgmental completely till somebody proves someone guilty or not.”

Rangoli and Kangana have recently been making headlines for their continued attacks on actor Alia Bhatt and her mother Soni Razdan. Rangoli in a recent tweet spree said that Alia has no right to discuss Indian politics because she isn’t a citizen of the country. Kangana, meanwhile, called her a mediocre actor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 08:57 IST