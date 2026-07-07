Telangana woman injects husband with toilet cleaner after first murder bid failed: Shocking details

A shocking incident has emerged from the Nizamabad district of Telangana, where a woman allegedly murdered her husband by injecting toilet cleaner through a medical cannula while he was undergoing treatment. According to a police release, as part of the conspiracy, Sai went to Prasanth's residence on June 29 and made him consume a lot of liquor. (AFP/Representative File Image)

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Prasanth, who was employed in a Gulf country, news agency PTI reported.

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The complaint The case came to light after the deceased's mother lodged a police complaint, stating she learned of her son's death on Tuesday, June 30.

In her complaint, she revealed that she was unaware of her son's visit to home or the events ahead of his death. Expressing suspicion about her daughter-in-law, Sandhya, she reportedly said her son's death is mysterious.

Infidelity, alcohol, and a push During the investigation, police found that Sandhya (32) was allegedly involved in an extramarital affair with Anil (35), a resident of Indrapuri Colony in Nizamabad. Believing Prasanth was an obstacle to their relationship, Sandhya and Anil allegedly conspired to eliminate him.

According to news agency ANI, the duo enlisted the help of 25-year-old Venkat Sai, a resident of Nyalkal village, to execute their plan.

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According to a police release, as part of the conspiracy, Sai went to Prasanth's residence on June 29 and made him consume a lot of liquor. Acting on Sandhya's telephonic instructions, Sai then took Prasanth to the building's terrace and pushed him off.

Toilet cleaner administered as final blow Prasanth survived the fall but sustained severe injuries. Sandhya and Sai initially took him to a government hospital for treatment, later shifted him to a private facility, and eventually brought him back home.

After being encouraged by Anil, the wife allegedly injected Prasanth with a toilet cleaner and an anesthesia medicine through a cannula. She also pushed him off his cot, which ultimately caused his death.