Man kills wife with a pan in Delhi’s Gopal Nagar; then confesses into police station

A 48-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife by bludgeoning her with a cooking pan at their residence in southwest Delhi’s Gopal Nagar near Najafgarh before walking into a local police station in the early hours of Sunday and confessing to the crime, police said. Police detained the man and registered a murder case at the Baba Haridas Nagar police station. (Hindustan Times)

According to police, the man arrived at the Baba Haridas Nagar police station around 8am, approached the duty officer and said he had killed his 43-year-old wife at their home around midnight. A police team accompanied him to the house, where the woman’s body was found.

It was shifted to a government hospital mortuary for autopsy, and her family members, who also live in Gopal Nagar, were informed.

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Police detained the man and registered a murder case at the Baba Haridas Nagar police station.

Accused suffering from schizophrenia Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said the man told investigators he had been suffering from schizophrenia and was undergoing treatment at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital for the past two to three years. He had worked in an information technology (IT) company but had been unemployed for the past two months.

“During the interrogation, it appeared that he frequently quarrelled with his wife over minor issues. He told us that even Saturday night, he fought with his wife and, in a fit of anger, hit her with a tawa, killing her on the spot,” said DCP Singh.

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A police officer, requesting anonymity, said investigators are collecting medical records to verify his treatment history, whether he was taking prescribed medication, and whether his unemployment was linked to his medical condition. Police said the couple had been married since 2005 and have two sons. Both were at their maternal grandparents’ residence at the time of the incident.