A case of endangering life was filed after a dead lizard was found in the mid-day meal being served to students at a government school in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar on Friday, police said on Sunday. Dead lizard found in Delhi govt school mid-day meal; FIR registered (HT file)

They added that the FIR was registered following a police complaint by the mid-day meal in-charge of the school.

According to the FIR, around 9am on July 3, a mid-day meal (rice and chana dal) supplied by an NGO arrived at the school. The food items were received in four sealed containers and kept in a covered, hygienic place as usual.

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It adds that after some time, the sealed containers were checked in the presence of the deputy director of education (DDE) Zone-14 and DDE District West-A, who were at the school for the annual zonal meeting for sports and culture and a plantation drive.

“The food was checked and tasted in front of the officials and the school’s mid-day meal committee members. Thereafter, it was distributed to the students during recess. After two-three distributions, a helper reported a dead lizard in one of the containers and the distribution was immediately stopped,” the complainant said.

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“NGO representatives/distributors were called and informed about the incident. No adverse case due to the consumption of mid-day meal was reported at the time of filing the report,” the mid-day meal in-charge said in the complaint, which was sent to the police station through the school principal.

A police officer familiar with the matter said a team reached the school after learning about the incident. “The team found the dead lizard in a pink tiffin box. The area was secured, photographed and videographed. The food sample and the dead lizard were collected in two sealed plastic containers and sent to the police station’s evidence store room.” the officer said, adding that further investigation is ongoing.

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Veditha Reddy, director of the Directorate of Education (DoE), didn’t respond to queries sent by HT.

Police said a case under Section 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was filed the same day against unknown persons at the Hari Nagar police station. HT has seen a copy of the FIR.