IUML state president Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal on Friday said students in the state would continue to study in accordance with Kerala's educational tradition and a decision on the PM SHRI scheme would be taken only after a sub-committee appointed by the state government submitted its report. Kerala to follow its traditional edu system; PM SHRI decision after panel report: IUML leader

Thangal was speaking to reporters after Kerala Assembly Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan visited his residence here.

The PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme, was introduced by the Centre to upgrade selected government schools into model institutions.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which holds the General Education portfolio in the UDF government, had opposed the scheme while it was in the opposition, claiming it was an attempt to saffronise the education system.

The previous LDF government had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Centre to implement the scheme but later kept its implementation in abeyance following protests from the UDF and sections within the LDF.

After assuming office, the UDF government constituted a sub-committee to examine the issue.

"A clear decision will be taken after the sub-committee completes its study. We will move forward after addressing all concerns," Thangal said.

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He said the state government had a clear policy on education.

"We have a tradition here and our students will continue studying according to that. There will be no decision beyond that," he said.

On the appointment of N Seshadrinathan as the State Election Commissioner, amid criticism from sections of the UDF over his alleged links with the Sangh Parivar, Thangal said it was too early to judge him.

"He has been appointed by the government after considering all aspects. If there are any shortcomings, he can be removed. We should judge him by his work," he said.

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Responding to reports that the Adani Group was planning to sell its stake in the Vizhinjam International Seaport to global shipping major MSC, Thangal said no final decision had been taken by the state government.

"The Adani Group may have expressed its opinion as a business entity. But the final decision has to be taken by the state government after examining all aspects," he said.

On the government's proposal to reduce the tax on low-alcohol beverages, Thangal reiterated the IUML's opposition to the sale of liquor.

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"Whether it is low-alcohol or high-alcohol beverages, we are against it. But the government will have its liquor policy, and the IUML will convey its views on the matter," he said.

Thangal said Chief Minister V D Satheesan had assured that a final decision on the proposal relating to low-alcohol beverages would be taken only after discussions within the ruling UDF.