Five Rajasthan universities collaborate with IMA to enhance finance career readiness and professional skills
IMA has partnered with five Rajasthan universities and launched its Jaipur Chapter to help students gain industry-ready finance skills and global certifications
IMA (Institute of Management Accountants) India has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with five universities in Rajasthan to help students prepare for careers in accounting and finance.
The partner institutions include Banasthali Vidyapith, Manipal University Jaipur, Pacific Academy of Higher Education and Research University, St. Xavier's College Jaipur, and JECRC University. The collaborations aim to provide students with greater industry exposure and help them develop the practical skills needed for jobs in the finance sector. Along with classroom learning, students will also receive career guidance to improve their employment opportunities.
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IMA has also launched its Jaipur Chapter, which is the organisation's 11th professional chapter in India. The new chapter will bring together students, teachers, finance professionals, and industry experts on a single platform. Regular workshops, networking events, seminars, and training sessions will be organised to help participants learn about the latest developments in accounting and finance and connect with industry professionals.
Under these partnerships, students will get access to IMA's internationally recognised certification programmes, including the Certified Management Accountant (CMA), Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis (CSCA) and Financial and Managerial Accounting Associate (FMAA). These programmes focus on important areas such as financial planning, performance management, business strategy, analytics and competitive analysis. The certifications are meant to help students build practical knowledge and improve their career prospects.
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The universities will also offer short micro-credential courses on topics such as artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, forecasting, business reporting, data visualisation and financial decision-making. These courses are intended to help students keep up with the changing needs of the finance and business sectors.
Apart from academic learning, students will have opportunities to attend seminars, guest lectures, workshops, conferences and research activities organised jointly by IMA and the partner universities. The institutions will also receive support under IMA's Higher Education Endorsement Program to strengthen accounting and finance education.
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To encourage students, IMA will award up to five scholarships each year to eligible candidates from partner universities, in accordance with its scholarship guidelines. The scholarships will support students who want to earn globally recognised professional certifications. According to IMA, these partnerships will strengthen ties between universities and industry, provide students with better learning opportunities, and improve their career prospects in accounting and finance.
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