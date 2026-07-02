Delhi University has released the Academic Calendar for the 2026-27 session for all undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. The new calendar is available to candidates on the official website of Delhi University at du.ac.in. Delhi University Annual Calendar 2026 released at du.ac.in, check important dates here (File Photo)

The new calendar includes the dates for classes, vacations and examinations for the upcoming academic year. According to the notification, classes for Semester I, III, V and VII will begin on July 28, 2026. Students can use the calendar to keep track of important academic events throughout the year.

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As per the schedule, the Autumn Vacation will be observed from October 18 to October 25, 2026. Regular classes will restart on October 26, 2026. After the teaching schedule is completed, preparation leave and practical examinations will begin from November 20, 2026. The theory examinations for these semesters will start on December 4, 2026. Students will then get their Winter Vacation from December 25 to December 31, 2026.

For Semester II, IV, VI and VIII, classes will begin on January 1, 2027. The Mid-Semester Vacation has been scheduled from March 21 to March 28, 2027, and classes will resume on March 29, 2027. Preparation leave and practical examinations will start from April 30, 2027, while theory examinations will begin on May 13, 2027. The Summer Vacation has been scheduled from June 3 to July 20, 2027.

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The university has also said that the summer vacation mentioned in the 2025-26 academic calendar may be extended from July 20 to July 27, 2026. This change has been made to ensure that the new academic calendar for the 2026-27 session is followed smoothly. Students and colleges have been advised to check the official calendar regularly and follow the dates announced by the university.