‘Was murdered or driven to death’: Delhi woman dies just two months after wedding, family alleges dowry abuse

A 28-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances outside government staff quarters in south Delhi’s Lodhi Colony on Saturday evening, police said on Sunday, adding that they have launched a probe, even as her family alleged that she was driven to death by dowry harassment and domestic abuse barely two months after her marriage. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the area and questioning residents to reconstruct her movements before her death. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

Police said the woman was found critically injured outside the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) residential flats at Palika Kunj and was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where doctors declared her dead.

Investigators familiar with the case said they suspect the woman fell from the third floor of one of the buildings housing NDMC employees. However, they have so far been unable to establish how she reached the premises or whether she had any connection to anyone living there.

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Deputy commissioner of police (south) Anant Mittal said an inquiry under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS),which mandates probe by the Magistrate into cause of death in certain cases, has been initiated.

“On Saturday evening, a 28-year-old woman was found injured after an apparent fall from the NDMC flats in Palika Kunj. She was later declared dead at AIIMS. We found that she got married around two months ago. The sub-divisional magistrate will be part of the inquest proceedings. As of now, all aspects of the incident are being verified,” Mittal said.

Police said the woman had married a 30-year-old sales executive from Chhattarpur on April 24. Her family lives in Sangam Vihar, while her husband’s family resides in Pushp Vihar.

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According to investigators, the woman had left her matrimonial home for work on Saturday. Around 6pm, she spoke to her mother and said she on her way to her husband’s home.

Investigators said it still remains unclear why she later went to the government residential complex in Lodhi Colony. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the area and questioning residents to reconstruct her movements before her death.

Her family, however, alleged that she had been subjected to repeated dowry demands and physical abuse by her husband and in-laws.

The woman’s uncle alleged that despite it being a love marriage, the family demanded a car and ₹10 lakh after the wedding. “They knew our financial condition, yet they kept demanding money. He would beat her and harass her for dowry. We cannot believe she took her own life. Either she was murdered or she was driven to this by constant mental torture,” he said.

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When asked about the allegations, her husband refused to talk to the press.

The family said the woman had been the sole breadwinner after her father’s death five years ago and wanted to continue supporting her mother. According to the woman’s relatives, her husband initially opposed her working and later insisted that she hand over her entire salary to him. She wanted to continue sending ₹5,000 every month to her mother, which allegedly led to frequent arguments.

Her uncle claimed the couple had a major fight over the issue a day before her death. “I regret that when she told us about the harassment, we asked her to adjust and return to her husband. We wish we had brought her back,” he said.

Her younger brother alleged that his sister “would never end her life” and demanded that police register a case against her husband and in-laws.

Police said the allegations made by the family are being verified and that the exact cause and circumstances of the woman’s death will be established after the investigation and postmortem examination.

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