Ludhiana: Woman found dead, husband arrested for dowry death

A 30-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her in-laws’ house in Shimlapuri. The police lodged a dowry death case against her husband, mother-in-law and two sisters-in-law. Police have arrested the husband, while further investigation is underway. Following the complaint, Shimlapuri Police Station registered an FIR against her husband, mother-in-law and two sisters-in-law under sections 80 (2) (dowry death) and 3 (5) (common intention) of the BNS . (HT File)

The deceased was a resident of Shimlapuri. She was married to a contractual employee of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited on September 14, 2022.

According to police, she was found lying dead on a bed at her matrimonial home with a dupatta wrapped around her neck.

In her complaint, her mother alleged that her daughter had been facing harassment over dowry demands ever since her marriage. She claimed that the accused repeatedly pressured her for money and household items, demands the family was unable to meet.

She told police that on July 1, she received information that her daughter died at her in-laws’ house. She rushed to the residence and found her lying motionless on the bed with a dupatta tightly wrapped around her neck.

Suspecting foul play, the family alleged that the victim was strangled to death by her in-laws over dowry-related demands.

Following the complaint, Shimlapuri Police Station registered an FIR against her husband, mother-in-law and two sisters-in-law under sections 80 (2) (dowry death) and 3 (5) (common intention) of the BNS .

Investigating officer ASI Salwinder Pal said it is still unclear whether the woman died by suicide or was strangled.

“The exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the post-mortem report is received. The autopsy report is awaited,” he said.

He said further action in the case will depend on medical findings and evidence collected during the investigation.