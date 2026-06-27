24-yr-old woman found dead; husband, father-in-law held for dowry death

New Delhi: A 24-year-old woman was found dead at her in-laws’ rented house in Raghubir Nagar, west Delhi, a police officer said on Sunday. The officer said the initial probe suggested that she died by suicide. (Representative photo)

Police have arrested her husband and father-in-law and booked them under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’s sections 80 (dowry death) and 85 (subjecting a woman to cruelty).

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Hareshwar V Swami said a call about the death of a woman was received around 7am on Wednesday. A police team reached the scene and found the woman lying dead, with a ligature mark around her neck and a dupatta was tied to the window grill.

The officer said the initial probe suggested that she died by suicide. It was also learnt that the woman had been married for three years and the couple had no children.

“Since the woman’s death occurred within seven years of her marriage, the matter was brought to the notice of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) according to the rules. The statements of her parents were recorded before the SDM,” the DCP said.

The woman’s family members alleged that she took the extreme step as she was harassed for dowry demands and was unable to conceive.

“Based on the allegations and facts that emerged during the preliminary enquiry, a case of dowry death and cruelty by in-laws was registered,” said the DCP.

According to the DCP, the woman’s husband and in-laws had been absconding since Wednesday. Based on inputs and technical investigation, the woman’s husband and her father-in-law were arrested from Delhi on Thursday, and their role is being probed. The accused are street hawkers selling utensils in exchange for old clothes.