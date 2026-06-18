CCTV watch, abuse, distress call: Chilling details in Maharashtra woman's suicide two months after marriage

Days after a 26-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in Maharashtra's Ambernath, police investigations have revealed chilling allegations of dowry harassment, constant CCTV surveillance and social isolation inside her matrimonial home. 26-year-old woman dies by suicide over dowry harassment; doctor husband, in-laws held (HT photo/Representative image)

Vishakha Tilkar, a commerce graduate from Pune, allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday, less than two months after her arranged marriage to Dr Nitin Tilkar on April 30.

As reported by HT earlier, her family has accused her husband, a BHMS doctor, and in-laws of subjecting her to continuous physical and mental harassment over dowry demands and suspicions about her character.

Family alleges demand for 50 grams of gold According to the complaint, no dowry was given at the time of the wedding. However, Vishakha's family alleged that soon after the marriage, her husband and in-laws began pressuring them to provide 50 grams of gold.

Police said the demand became a recurring source of harassment. Vishakha's father, who works as an autorickshaw driver in Pune, was allegedly unable to fulfil it.

Senior Police Inspector Ramesh Patil of Shivaji Nagar Police Station said the accused family "routinely harassed the deceased physically and mentally because they did not receive any gifts during the wedding."

"Recently, they began demanding 50 grams of gold as dowry, which her father a rickshaw driver in Pune was unable to provide," Patil said.

CCTV surveillance, restrictions on neighbours The family's allegations go beyond dowry demands. They claim Vishakha was kept under constant scrutiny inside the house, with CCTV cameras allegedly installed to monitor her movements.

Her husband and in-laws were also allegedly suspicious of her character and prevented her from interacting with neighbours, effectively isolating her from those around her.

According to the complaint, tensions escalated on Sunday when Vishakha was seen speaking with a woman living nearby. Her family alleged that she was later assaulted by her husband and in-laws for interacting with the neighbour.

Distress call to parents After the alleged assault, Vishakha reportedly called her parents in Pune and told them about the harassment she had been facing.

Her parents were planning to travel to Ambernath to speak with her in-laws and intervene in the matter. However, before they could reach her, Vishakha allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday.

Following the incident, Shivaji Nagar Police arrested her husband Dr Nitin Tilkar, mother-in-law Chhaya Tilkar and brother-in-law on charges of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide.

"We have arrested all three accused, and they will be produced before the court today," Patil said.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).