Thane woman dies by suicide 45 days after marriage; doctor husband, in-laws arrested in dowry case

A 26-year-old woman was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Ambernath in Maharashtra's Thane district barely one-and-a-half months after her marriage, prompting police to arrest her doctor-husband and two members of his family on charges including abetment of suicide, officials said on Thursday. A case has been registered under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other relevant provisions.

According to police, the woman was allegedly subjected to continuous dowry-related harassment and constant surveillance, which drove her to take the extreme step.

A case has been registered under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other relevant provisions at Shivaji Nagar police station in Ambernath, an officer said.

Also Read: Odisha judicial officer's husband arrested for alleged dowry harassment, mental and physical abuse

The accused have been identified as Dr Nitin Tilkar, his mother Chhaya Tilkar, and his brother Ninad Tilkar. All three were arrested on Wednesday after the victim's family lodged a complaint accusing them of cruelty and abetment of suicide.

The deceased, Vishakha Tilkar, had married Dr Nitin Tilkar on April 30. She was found hanging at her matrimonial residence on Tuesday, police said.

Her family alleged that she faced severe mental and physical harassment over demands for additional gold jewellery and cash.

"Our preliminary investigation indicates that the accused husband had installed CCTV cameras inside and outside the house to strictly monitor his wife's movements," Shivajinagar senior police inspector Ramesh Patil said.

Investigators said Vishakha was allegedly interrogated about her daily routine and was assaulted if she interacted with neighbours. Officials added that she had informed her mother about the harassment she was facing, but died before her parents could bring her back home.

Also Read: India’s fight against dowry must continue

The case comes amid growing scrutiny of alleged dowry-related harassment and domestic abuse.

Growing dowry cases Earlier this week, Odisha Police arrested the husband of a judicial officer on charges of dowry harassment and domestic violence following a complaint filed by the officer. The 34-year-old accused was taken into custody on Monday after the judicial officer, currently posted in Odisha's Nabarangpur district, lodged a written complaint at the Mahila Police Station in Bhubaneswar.

According to police, the couple had been facing marital discord for nearly 10 months, with the complainant alleging that her husband subjected her to both mental and physical cruelty during the period.

According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data released in 2025, more than 6,100 women died in dowry-related incidents in 2023, while cases registered under the Dowry Prohibition Act rose by 14% compared to the previous year.

Note: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).

(With PTI inputs)