Delhi braces for rain till Thursday as IMD issues yellow alert for thunderstorms

Delhi is set to receive more rain from Tuesday through Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for Tuesday and Thursday and forecasting multiple spells of rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds over the next two days. People shield themselves from the rain near India Gate in New Delhi. (PTI)

The IMD has forecast very light to light rain at many places and moderate rain at isolated locations during the forenoon or afternoon on Tuesday and Thursday, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds. Another spell of light to moderate rain is also likely during the night. While no yellow alert has been issued for Wednesday so far, very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected. The forecast also indicates very light to light rain on Friday and Saturday.

The IMD classifies rainfall up to 15.5mm as light, 15.6mm to 64.4mm as moderate, 64.5mm to 115.5mm as heavy, and 115.6mm to 204.4mm as very heavy.

At 10.15am on Tuesday, the IMD issued a yellow alert for the entire city, stating: “Light to moderate rain accompanied with Thunderstorm/Lightning is very likely over parts of North Delhi, East Delhi, North East Delhi, and Shahdara. Very Light to Light rain accompanied with Thunderstorm/Lightning very likely over North West Delhi, Central Delhi, South East Delhi, South West Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, and New Delhi.”

The maximum temperature on Tuesday is expected to remain between 34°C and 36°C. Rain is likely to bring it down to 32°C-34°C on Wednesday and Thursday before temperatures gradually rise to 36°C-38°C by Sunday. On Monday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.6°C, the highest for July in two years, since 39.3°C was recorded on July 30, 2024.

Tuesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at 30°C, the highest July minimum in two years, after 30.4°C was recorded on July 31, 2024.

The city is also expected to experience high humidity during the day. At 8.30am on Tuesday, the real-feel temperature, or heat index (HI), was recorded at 44.7°C against an actual temperature of 32.3°C, with relative humidity at 79%.

The heat index measures how hot conditions feel to the human body by combining air temperature with relative humidity. The higher the humidity, the higher the perceived temperature.

The wet-bulb temperature was recorded at 29°C at 8.30am. A wet-bulb temperature of 32°C or above makes it difficult even for fit and acclimatised people to work outdoors for extended periods, while a reading of 35°C — the highest on the scale — prevents the human body from regulating its temperature, potentially leading to heatstroke and collapse.