Varanasi tops UP’s NRLM rankings for second consecutive month

: Varanasi has secured the first position in the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) rankings released by the ministry of rural development for June 2026, retaining the top spot after also leading the rankings in May, officials said. The Prerna Marts sell products made exclusively by women’s groups, providing them with a market for their products and creating an additional source of income. (For representation only)

deputy commissioner, NRLM, Pawan Kumar Singh, said the mission is continuously working to make rural women self-reliant through socio-economic upliftment with the support of the district administration.

The ministry of rural development releases the monthly rankings based on several indicators. These include the profiling of self-help groups (SHGs), village organisations (VOs) and cluster level federations (CLFs) on the LoCoS platform, group formation, credit linkage, start-up funds, internal audits, vulnerability reduction fund (VRF) for model clusters, and the deployment of BC Sakhis, Vidyut Sakhis, ICRP-Fs and NHWs.

Project manager Sravan Kumar Singh said women who have joined these groups have seen a significant improvement in their standard of living. They have gained greater financial independence, access to employment opportunities and a platform to develop and showcase their skills.

Other factors considered in the rankings include the formation of producer groups and expenditure in line with the annual action plan. Officials said the Varanasi Livelihood Mission maintained a strong position at the state level throughout the previous financial year.

According to officials, the Mission is helping women progress economically, educationally and politically. To support their livelihoods, Prerna Marts and Livelihood Promotion Centres have been set up across all cluster level federations in the district, while 12 Integrated Farming Clusters have also been established.

The Prerna Marts sell products made exclusively by women’s groups, providing them with a market for their products and creating an additional source of income. Officials also said more women in the district are joining the Lakhpati Mahila Club while taking up various livelihood activities.