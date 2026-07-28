Two killed, two injured in head-on motorcycle collision in Bulandshahr

: Two young men were killed and two others sustained injuries after two motorcycles collided head-on on the Aligarh–Anupshahr National Highway in Bulandshahr district on Monday morning. The two victims died while being taken to Aligarh Medical College, police said. Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the head-on collision. (For representation only)

The accident took place at around 9 am near Chaudhera village under the Chhatari police station limits. Police said the impact of the collision was severe, leaving both motorcycles badly damaged. All four riders were thrown onto the road and suffered serious injuries.

Local residents informed the police, who reached the spot and shifted the injured to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Danpur for treatment.

After initial treatment, doctors referred two of the injured to Aligarh Medical College as their condition was critical. However, both died on the way to the hospital.

The deceased were identified as Aman alias Chhotu ,20, son of Indrajeet Singh and a resident of Sunamai village under Godha police station in Aligarh district, and Inspector ,22, son of Gulab Singh and a resident of Bajidpur village under Narkhi police station in Firozabad district.

The injured were identified as Prashant, son of Kalyan Singh and a resident of Sunamai village in Aligarh district, and Naseer, son of Gulab Singh and a resident of Bajidpur village in Firozabad district.

Both remain in critical condition and are undergoing treatment. Station house officer Narendra Singh said the bodies of the deceased were sent for postmortem examination. He said the families had been informed and further legal action would be taken after a formal complaint is received.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the head-on collision.