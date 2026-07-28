Aam Aadmi Clinic stir called off after day-long disruption in Ludhiana

Komal An Aam Aadmi Clinic in Ludhiana on Monday. (GURPREET SINGH/HT)

komal.kumari@hindustantimes.com

Services at Ludhiana’s 100 Aam Aadmi Clinics were affected for several hours on Monday after doctors, pharmacists and clinic assistants launched an indefinite strike over pending salary revision and other service benefits. However, the agitation was called off on Monday night after talks with the Punjab government and National Health Mission (NHM) officials, with employees agreeing to resume duties from Tuesday.

Around 300 contractual employees from the district’s Aam Aadmi Clinics participated in the statewide protest and staged a demonstration outside the civil surgeon’s office, disrupting services and leaving patients hassled. The employees, under the banner of the Aam Aadmi Clinic Sanjha Front, said they were forced to launch the strike after repeated assurances from the government failed to result in a formal notification on revised remuneration.

The strike, announced in the morning, continued through the day before being suspended after a meeting with NHM officials in Chandigarh. The government sought 15 days to consider the employees’ demands and issue a notification, following which the union decided to temporarily withdraw the agitation.

Paramjeet Singh, state president of the Aam Aadmi Clinic Sanjha Front, said the talks with NHM officials were held in a positive atmosphere.

“The department has sought a 15-day window to consider our demands. Keeping that assurance in view, we have decided to postpone the strike for the time being, and employees will resume duties from Tuesday. If the notification is not issued within the stipulated period, we will restart the agitation,” he said.

The employees had earlier held a protest on June 14, following which a meeting was held with government representatives on June 15. Another meeting with the Punjab health minister on July 15 ended with an assurance that the revised remuneration structure would be notified shortly. However, with no official order issued, the employees announced the indefinite strike on Monday.

Besides the pending salary revision, the employees are demanding medical leave, casual leave, health insurance and job security. They also sought an increase in the incentive currently paid to pharmacists per patient, which they said had been agreed upon in principle but was awaiting notification.

The strike affected routine functioning at the clinics during the day, where patients visit for outpatient consultations, medicines and diagnostic services. Employees said they did not want patients to suffer but had no option after repeated assurances remained pending.

Acting civil surgeon Dr Harinder Singh Sood said the demands raised by employees involved policy decisions beyond the district administration’s jurisdiction. “We have already conveyed their concerns to the higher authorities. Discussions are underway, and we hope the matter is resolved soon,” he said.

Ludhiana to get four new Aam Aadmi Pind Clinics from August 1

Four new Aam Aadmi Pind Clinics will become operational in Ludhiana district from August 1, expanding the Punjab government’s rural primary healthcare network.

Acting civil surgeon Dr Harinder Sood said a dry run of the facilities was conducted on Monday and all preparations for the launch had been completed. The new clinics have been set up at Seh, Dhindsa, Talwandi Khurd and Chak Kalan villages.

According to the health department, the clinics will provide free outpatient consultations, essential medicines, diagnostic tests and preventive healthcare services, improving access to primary healthcare for rural residents.

Dr Sood said the initiative aims to bring affordable healthcare closer to villages and reduce the need for patients to travel long distances for basic medical treatment. He added that the facilities are fully equipped and ready to begin operations.

The health department has appealed to residents to make use of the services once the clinics become operational on August 1.