The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani, has opened the answer key objection window for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination held on July 4 and July 5, 2026, can now check the provisional answer key and their scanned OMR sheets by visiting the official website. The facility is available for all three levels of the examination, including Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (TGT) and Level 3 (PGT). HTET Answer Key 2025: Objection window opens at bseh.org.in, here's how to raise objections

According to the board, the provisional answer keys and scanned OMR sheets were uploaded on the official website at 5 pm on July 6. Candidates who notice any error in the answer key can submit their objections online. A fee of ₹100 has to be paid for each question challenged. The board has asked candidates to go through the answer key carefully before raising objections and submit only those challenges that are supported by valid evidence.

HTET 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Notice link The objection window will remain open till 5 pm on July 9, 2026. No objections will be accepted after the deadline. The board has also informed candidates that if any objection is found to be correct after verification, the amount paid for that question will be refunded to the same bank account used during the process. Candidates are advised not to wait until the last day and complete the process well before the closing time to avoid any technical issues.

HTET is conducted every year to determine the eligibility of candidates who want to become teachers in government and government-aided schools across Haryana. Qualifying the examination does not guarantee a teaching job. Instead, successful candidates receive an eligibility certificate, which can be used while applying for teacher recruitment conducted by the concerned authorities.

The examination is held at three different levels based on the classes candidates wish to teach. Level 1 is meant for Primary Teachers (PRT) who want to teach Classes 1 to 5. Level 2 is for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) who are eligible to teach Classes 6 to 8, while Level 3 is for Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) for Classes 9 to 12.

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Each HTET paper consists of 150 multiple-choice questions carrying one mark each, making the total score 150 marks. There is no negative marking, so candidates do not lose marks for incorrect answers. The question paper includes topics such as Child Development and Pedagogy, Languages, General Studies, Reasoning, Mathematics, Environmental Studies and subject-specific questions, depending on the level of the examination.

Once the objection process is over, all the challenges received from candidates will be reviewed by subject experts. If any answer is found to be incorrect, the necessary changes will be made before the final answer key is published. The HTET 2025 result will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

Last year, the HTET examination was conducted on July 30 and 31, 2025, and the provisional answer key was released on August 1. Candidates were given time to raise objections before the final answer key was published. A similar process is being followed this year, allowing candidates to estimate their scores before the final results are announced.